file photo

file photo

Police investigate suspicious death in Fountain First Nation community near Lillooet

The identity of the deceased has not been released

The B.C. RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit is investigating a suspicious death in the Fountains First Nation community.

On March 24, Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police were called to a scene of a suspicious death in the Fountain First Nations Community near Lillooet where a man was found deceased in the front yard of a residence.

Police say there were two other individuals inside the residence at the time and all three individuals were known to each other.

Southeast District Forensic Investigation Services has examined the scene for evidence, and police are no longer at the scene. B.C. RCMP Serious Crime Unit section of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit (MCU) will assist the Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police with the investigation.

There is no indication that this incident is linked to the murder that occurred in Lillooet last week.

B.C. RCMP spokesperson, Chris Manseau, said the death appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

As the investigation is in its early stages, police will not be releasing the name of the deceased.

The BC Coroners Service has been advised regarding this unexpected death.

READ MORE: RCMP lay homicide charges in Lillooet murder investigation

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Climate protests held in cities across Canada as part of global movement
Next story
Science team returns from winter expedition with boatful of new info on Pacific salmon

Just Posted

Highway 3 closed at Hope, vehicles being turned around due to flooding in November. Upgrades to cell service are intended to make travel along the highway safer. (Facebook)
Cell coverage upgrades coming to Highway 3 from Hope to Keremeos

Record high gas prices have left many motorists feeling pain at the pump. (File photo)
B.C. to provide $110 one-time rebate to relieve high gas prices

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is moving forward on permanent repairs to the Coquihalla (Highway 5), marking another significant milestone in the province’s recovery from the devastating November storms. (Government of B.C.)
Permanent repairs on Coquihalla highway expected in summer

Karl Lundsbye and Rowan Hermiston intend to lead the Peace Walk for Ukraine in 100 Mile House this Sunday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile youth hold Peace Walk for Ukraine