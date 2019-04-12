Stock photo

Police issue warning after drinks tampered with at Nanaimo nightclub

Two women report incident that happened this past weekend at an undisclosed establishment

The Nanaimo RCMP has issued a public advisory after two women reported their drinks were tampered with in Nanaimo.

According to a news release, police were informed Wednesday about the incidents, which happened at an undisclosed nightclub in Nanaimo on April 5.

Drink spiking or tampering, often involves rohypnol, GHB or ketamine being discreetly added to a beverage.

Within 10 to 20 minutes of consuming the drugs, the unsuspecting victim may begin to experience a number of physical symptoms, such as light-headedness, slurred speech, sleepiness, memory loss, nausea and loss of consciousness. Effects can vary from person to person, depending on their weight, amount of alcohol consumed and state of alertness.

“Drink tampering can occur in a number of different settings and is not restricted to just nightclubs,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release. “If you believe your drink has been spiked, stay with friends, and immediately seek out medical attention.”

Police advise not accepting drinks from strangers, but if a drink is accepted, they suggest going to the bar to watch it being poured.

Bar patrons should never leave a drink unattended, and should try to keep a hand over the drink to prevent something being slipped in it. If the taste or colour of a drink has changed at all, patrons are advised to stop drinking it immediately and if symptoms of dizziness or nausea occur, friends should be informed.

Anyone who has knowledge of someone involved in drink tampering is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door
Next story
Witness testifies on growing up in polygamous B.C. community

Just Posted

Thompson steelhead trapped at bottom of Bonaparte River fishway

Debris- and mud-filled fishway another blow to steelhead stocks

Navigating Health and Wellness fair coming to Cache Creek

Residents can meet with nearly three dozen health-care providers and agencies and learn more

Free waste disposal days coming to the TNRD

A Hazardous Household Waste round-up is also scheduled for Ashcroft

New bench and time capsule dedicated at Harmony Bell

Project unites community members, highlights shared history

Ashcroft’s Laura Hedges comes from family of artists

Artist urges budding painters to overcome their fears and discover the joy of painting

VIDEO: ‘Team Canada of cancer research’ unveiled where Terry Fox began run

National network will bring together Canada’s leading cancer hospitals and research universities

Latest search ends for missing Merritt cowboy

RCMP say they are done searching for Ben Tyner at this time

Fisher-Price recalls sleepers after more than 30 babies died

U.S. authorities said people should stop using Fisher-Price Rock ‘n’ Play immediately

Should B.C. nix ‘Welfare Wednesday’ and stagger income assistance cheques?

Liberal MLA calls for cheques to be staggered through the month instead of the same week

Witness testifies on growing up in polygamous B.C. community

Women were expected to obey male priesthood heads and bear children, according to witness

Doctor wants B.C. to join rest of Canada and fund a set of diabetes drugs

B.C. is the only province not to cover the cost of diabetes medications known as SGLT2 inhibitors

Police issue warning after drinks tampered with at Nanaimo nightclub

Two women report incident that happened this past weekend at an undisclosed establishment

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries

Most Read