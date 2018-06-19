Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations members waited at Tofino’s First Street Dock for news on three missing fishermen over the weekend. The men remained unaccounted for, but their vessel was located Tuesday afternoon. (Photo - Andrew Bailey)

Police find capsized boat near Tofino, 3 men still missing

Five men were aboard the boat when it sank off Vancouver Island early Monday morning

A vessel that sank near Tofino early Friday morning has been located.

Five men were onboard the boat when it sank near Duffin Cove around 3 a.m. Friday. Two men safely reached shore, but the other three are still missing.

Cpl. Tammy Douglas of the BC RCMP said police located the vessel Tuesday afternoon and were working on surfacing it.

She added the search for the three missing men, who are members of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, continues.

“The three males still remain unaccounted for,” she said.

This story will be updated when new information comes in.

Previous story
Mosquitoes out in full force already? Blame the weather
Next story
Man pleads not guilty in 1987 slayings of B.C. couple

Just Posted

New community paramedic is no stranger to the area

Philip Schuberg is looking forward to his new role helping residents with their health care needs.

Harmony Bell is waiting to ring for world peace

Ashcroft’s newest artwork sprang from the community.

Walhachin cenotaph honours the town’s soldiers

The more than 100 men who fought in World War I now commemorated by new memorial.

New Ashcroft water treatment plant breaks ground

It’s been 10 years in the making, but work is now starting on new plant.

Ashcroft Hell Climb is more than just a bike ride

The annual ride has come by its name honestly.

Homeless people living on ‘Surrey Strip’ move into modular housing

BC Housing says 160 homeless people are being moved into temporary Whalley suites from June 19 to 21

Fake attempted abduction not funny to B.C. neighbourhood residents

Two teenage boys won’t face criminal charges after scaring girl

Mosquitoes out in full force already? Blame the weather

But a B.C. mosquito expert says the heat wave will help keep the pests at bay

Man pleads not guilty in 1987 slayings of B.C. couple

William Talbott of SeaTac was arraigned Tuesday in Snohomish County Superior Court

New GOP plan: Hold kids longer at border – but with parents

Move would ease rules that limit how much time minors can be held with their parents

Without a big data strategy, Canadians at risk of being ‘data cows’

Presentation said artificial intelligence could give Facebook and Amazon even more power

Five B.C. families stuck in Japan as Canada refuses visas for adopted babies

Lawyer points to change in American policy around adoptions from Japan

It may be ‘lights, camera, action!’ for talented B.C. doctor

Rob Forde is waiting to hear if he’ll become The Basement Doctor in his own reality show

Police find capsized boat near Tofino, 3 men still missing

Five men were aboard the boat when it sank off Vancouver Island early Monday morning

Most Read