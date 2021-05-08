Police officer and fire chief team up in risky rescue of stranded dog near Logan Lake

Chevy stranded on a ledge above a rocky canyon at Mimi Falls near Logan Lake, April 28, 2021. (Photo credit: Margot Wikjord)Chevy stranded on a ledge above a rocky canyon at Mimi Falls near Logan Lake, April 28, 2021. (Photo credit: Margot Wikjord)
Chevy was stranded in a steep, rocky canyon at Mimi Falls near Logan Lake. (Photo credit: Margot Wikjord)Chevy was stranded in a steep, rocky canyon at Mimi Falls near Logan Lake. (Photo credit: Margot Wikjord)
Chevy during less traumatic times, posing for the camera at Christmas. (Photo credit: Margot Wikjord)Chevy during less traumatic times, posing for the camera at Christmas. (Photo credit: Margot Wikjord)

A fun hike to a beauty spot near Logan Lake, southwest of Kamloops, turned into a dramatic dog rescue last month, with Logan Lake RCMP and the local fire chief partnering to rescue a stranded pooch.

On April 28, seven-year-old Chevy — an American bulldog-terrier cross weighing nearly 80 pounds — was out for a hike with his owners to visit Mimi Falls. However, the trip went awry when Chevy found himself stranded on a ledge partway down the rocky, 30-metre deep canyon.

It became apparent that the precariously-perched pooch — a rescue dog — would need to be rescued again. A bystander hiked back into cellphone range to contact Logan lake RCMP and ask for help.

“The pup’s owners, and bystanders, were unable to safely reach Chevy,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the B.C. RCMP in the Southeast District.

Cst. Kyle Vanditmars of the Logan Lake detachment hiked to the Mimi Falls lookout to assess the situation. He found that Chevy had managed to scramble down a steep dirt embankment and was situated about three metres below the top of the cliff. Vanditmars was then joined by Logan Lake Volunteer Fire Department chief Doug Wilson, and the pair planned the risky rescue.

“The two first responders quickly worked together, and using climbing and rappelling gear the pair safely retrieved Chevy from the ledge and returned her to her family,” said O’Donaghey.


Margot Wikjord

