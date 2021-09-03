100 Mile RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Police recover stolen pickup, cargo trailer in Lac La Hache

Truck was stolen in Ashcroft while the cargo trailer was taken from Clinton

A pickup stolen from Ashcroft and a cargo trailer swiped from Clinton were recovered by 100 Mile RCMP Wednesday in Lac La Hache.

Police said they received information of a possible stolen truck southbound on Highway 97 from 150 Mile. Members of the 100 Mile House RCMP positioned themselves to conduct surveillance of the highway and observed the truck turn onto Felker Road in Lac La Hache.

Members received assistance from Williams Lake Police Service Dog and located the truck parked at a residence on Clark Street.

A man associated with the pickup and previously observed operating it was arrested at the scene. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseAshcroftClintonWilliams Lake

Previous story
West coast regional leaders support Canadian flags remaining at half-mast
Next story
Leaders go on offensive in first campaign debate, focusing on pandemic, health care

Just Posted

Interior Health announced it will partner with school districts in the region to host vaccination clinics for students, teachers and staff. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
Interior Health to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics in schools throughout region

100 Mile RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Police recover stolen pickup, cargo trailer in Lac La Hache

Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Overnight closure at Ashcroft Emergency Department on Friday, Sept. 3

While signs were largely absent from the march, several protesters waved flags during the Fight4Freedom protest in 10 Mile House Tuesday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Kamloops-Thompson Cariboo candidates back healthcare workers