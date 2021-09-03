Police recover stolen pickup, cargo trailer in Lac La Hache

Truck was stolen in Ashcroft while the cargo trailer was taken from Clinton

A pickup stolen from Ashcroft and a cargo trailer swiped from Clinton were recovered by 100 Mile RCMP Wednesday in Lac La Hache.

Police said they received information of a possible stolen truck southbound on Highway 97 from 150 Mile. Members of the 100 Mile House RCMP positioned themselves to conduct surveillance of the highway and observed the truck turn onto Felker Road in Lac La Hache.

Members received assistance from Williams Lake Police Service Dog and located the truck parked at a residence on Clark Street.

A man associated with the pickup and previously observed operating it was arrested at the scene. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseAshcroftClintonWilliams Lake