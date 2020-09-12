Police searching for Vancouver Island family yet to return from travelling in B.C., Alberta

Saanich family of four didn’t return on Sept. 4 as planned

Saanich police are calling on the public to help locate a missing family of four – Bradley Michael Cook, 42, Melissa Renee Trost, 40, and their two young children. (Photo via the Saanich Police Department)

Police are calling on the public to help locate a Saanich family that was set to return to Vancouver Island on Sept. 4 after travelling but has yet to be heard from.

On Saturday (Sept. 12) the Saanich Police Department issued an alert about a family of four whose whereabouts are unknown. According to police, Bradley Michael Cook, 42, Melissa Renee Trost, 40, and their two young children, ages 4 and 2, are believed to be travelling somewhere in B.C. or Alberta. They’d planned to return to Victoria on Sept. 4 but have not been seen.

Vehicles similar to the following:

2018 Dodge Ram Alberta plate: CCX1573

2017 Nissan Murano Alberta plate: BZP9388

Also possibly towing a trailer. pic.twitter.com/14gSjhQENQ — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) September 12, 2020

Saanich police said the family may be towing a trailer and camping somewhere in eastern B.C. or in Alberta. Anyone who sees the family or their vehicle – a 2018 Dodge Ram with an Alberta license plate that reads CCX 1573 – is asked to contact their local police department.

Police noted that Cook and Trost also own a 2017 Nissan Murano which also has an Alberta license plate that reads BZP 9388.

READ ALSO: MISSING: VicPD continue search for high-risk missing 18-year-old

