Nikaeo Supernault, 6, is shown in this undated police handout photo. Kamloops RCMP is asking for help in locating two missing people -THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP

Police seek help in finding a B.C. boy and his aunt who are missing since Sunday

The pair are missing from Kamloops

A six-year-old boy and his 28-year-old aunt are missing and police in Kamloops, are asking for help in finding them.

RCMP say they received a report on Sunday to check on the well-being of Nikaeo Supernault who was being looked after by Roseanne Supernault.

READ MORE: Thieves steal thousands from 140 Coast Capital Savings members

They say the boy and his aunt have not been in contact with his mother since Jan. 13, and they are considered missing.

Police say they believe the boy is with his aunt.

READ MORE: B.C. storm totals $37M in insured damages

Police describe Nikaeo Supernault as three feet six inches tall, 45 pounds, light brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a blue jacket, black pants and tan boots.

They describe Roseanne Supernault as five feet seven inches tall, 190 pounds, dyed blonde hair, brown eyes, and wearing a black jacket with white fur on the hood, jeans and black boots.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First Nation supporters march to Horgan’s MLA office
Next story
Muhammad Ali’s name to go on airport in Kentucky hometown

Just Posted

UPDATE: RCMP confirm one man dead after shooting in Cache Creek

A gofundme page has been set up to fund a Celebration of Life for Brock Ledoux

Historic Nicola Valley church destroyed by fire

Murray United Church one of four Merritt-area churches touched by fire on same night

South Cariboo Minor Soccer gears up for new season

Registration has increased steadily every year since 2014, with the league nearly doubling in size

Local News Briefs: Ashcroft features in new movie

Plus workshops, a concert, a hockey fundraiser, grants, a health care survey, and much more

Free fun events coming up during Family Literacy Week

Family fun includes crafts, Lego creations, skating, and more

First Nation supporters march to Horgan’s MLA office

Dozens marched across the Greater Victoria community of Langford to support the Wet’suwet’en people

Police seek help in finding a B.C. boy and his aunt who are missing since Sunday

The pair are missing from Kamloops

Condo rental bans on way out with B.C. empty home tax

Many exemptions to tax, but annual declarations required

Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson ‘feeling good’ after knee injury

Pettersson said he wasn’t feeling any pain during Wednesday’s skate

Kentucky canoe outfit borrows photo of Trudeau family to market business

They are in a red canoe, all clad in life jackets, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Ella-Grace are waving

Ratfish generates social media buzz on Vancouver Island

Boneless, glowing creature a common bycatch, but it usually stays in deep waters – fish expert

UPDATE: Liberal bows out of byelection after singling out Jagmeet Singh’s race

Karen Wang says she made comments online that referenced Singh’s cultural background

Daredevil changes game plan to jump broken White Rock pier

Brooke Colby tells council daredevil event would help boost waterfront business

B.C. storm totals $37M in insured damages

The December storm wreaked havoc on B.C.’s south coast

Most Read