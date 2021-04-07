Police seek man charged with hate crime in Vancouver Chinese Cultural Centre vandalism

Yves Castonguay, 47, is wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant for the April 2020 incident

Yves Castonguay, 47, is wanted on hate crime and mischief charges in connection to vandalism at the Chinese Cultural Centre in April 2020. (Vancouver Police Department)

Vancouver police are on the hunt for a man charged in connection to vandalism found on the Chinese Cultural Centre last spring.

On Wednesday (April 7), police said they were looking for Yves Castonguay, 47, in an incident that left hateful graffiti on the centre in April 2020.

Police allege that Castonguay walked into the courtyard of the Chinese Cultural Centre at Keefer Street in Chinatown on the afternoon of April 2, 2020, and wrote disturbing, racist remarks targeting the East Asian community on four large glass windows.

Castonguay is wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant for one count of public incitement of hatred and one count of mischief to property. He was charged on March 30 but has failed to attend his court date.

“Vancouver Police saw a 717 per cent increase in crimes that contained an element of hate, bias, and prejudice last year, with people of East Asian descent being the primary targets,” said Cont. Tania Visintin. “The criminal charge for public incitement of hatred is a serious, specific charge that is rarely used. We are pleased that investigators were able to secure it.”

Anyone who sees Castonguay or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police.

READ MORE: Vancouver police probe racist vandalism on Chinese cultural centre

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

racism