Although the Lytton RCMP detachment (pictured here in 2006) was destroyed in the June 30 fire, policing services are still active in the area. (Photo credit: Journal files)

Police services still available in Lytton and surrounding area

Emergency and non-emergency numbers still active in the region

Even though the Lytton RCMP detachment was destroyed in the fire of June 30, policing needs are still being met, and services are still available, in the area.

For those who need to report an emergency, 9-1-1 service is still active and available in the Lytton area.

The non-emergency number for the Lytton RCMP detachment (250-455-2225) automatically transfers to the Lillooet RCMP detachment.

Anyone who needs front counter RCMP services and who would normally use the Lytton detachment can visit any RCMP detachment, including Lillooet, Ashcroft, Clinton, Kamloops, or Merritt.

RCMP officers in Lillooet and neighbouring Indigenous communities are conducting patrols in the area of Lytton. Indigenous Policing Services is also providing support to the communities.

If there are road closures or restrictions due to wildfires, or for any other reason, service continuity plans are in place from neighbouring RCMP detachments.


