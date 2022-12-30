Police standoff in Kelowna ends after 10 hours with multiple arrests

People from two homes on the 1000 Block of Cactus Road were arrested

After a 10-hour police standoff in a Kelowna neighbourhood, a search warrant was secured and the specialized Emergency Response Team (ERT) was able to enter the home and arrest the final person, who had held out all day.

On the morning of Dec. 29, an RCMP officer tried to pull over a vehicle with incorrect plates, said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, with the Kelowna RCMP.

The vehicle fled and the driver escaped into the house at 1075 Cactus Road in Rutland.

After running a background check, police realized that the occupants of the house had a history with law enforcement, and were potentially dangerous. ERT was called in to surround the house at approximately 10 a.m.

Other residents of the area were asked to shelter in place and if they had to leave, they were not permitted to return until the incident ended.

Neighbours spoke to Capital News and said that police are often seen at the residence. One person who lives in the area said that he has seen people around the house with guns and has called the police on more than one occasion.

ERT members used a megaphone throughout the day to communicate with the occupants of the house and deployed flash-bang grenades to force people to leave the home. Officers with sniper rifles were stationed around the house with guns pointed at the basement.

Della-Paolera said that throughout the day, all but one person exited the home.

The ERT’s application for a search warrant, which allows them to enter the home, was approved at approximately 8 p.m.

The final suspect was arrested at approximately 8:30 p.m.

During the standoff, a man who lives two doors down was upset that police were around his house, said Della-Paolera.

He proceeded to threaten the police. A background search was done on the man and police realized that he had warrants out for his arrest. The man was taken into custody.

Della-Paolera said that the ERT is an amazing asset and their skills and ability to work alongside the RCMP are appreciated.

