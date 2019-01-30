Polls now closed as Nanaimo awaits byelection results

Vancouver Island riding’s choice for MLA will impact balance in the B.C. legislature

Patrick Maguire, district electoral officer, prepares supplies Tuesday at the Nanaimo district electoral office to be sent to one of Nanaimo’s 13 voting locations set up for Wednesday’s provincial byelection. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

It’s time to tally up the votes and find out who will be Nanaimo’s next MLA.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. today, Jan. 30, in a provincial byelection in the Nanaimo riding.

Candidates, along with Nanaimo voters and many other interested British Columbians, will now await the results of the count. At stake is the balance in the legislature – the governing NDP currently maintains a slim minority with the confidence of the B.C. Green Party, but one more Liberal seat would draw that party even.

For byelection results as they become available, visit www.nanaimobulletin.com.

The candidates are Justin Greenwood, B.C. Conservatives; Tony Harris, B.C. Liberals; Sheila Malcolmson, NDP; Michele Ney, Green Party; Robin Richardson, Van Isle Province Party; and Bill Walker, B.C. Libertarians.

In the May 2017 general election, then-NDP incumbent Leonard Krog was elected in Nanaimo with 12,746 votes representing 46.5 per cent of the vote. Liberal candidate Paris Gaudet was runner up with 8,911 votes (32.5 per cent), Kathleen Harris of the B.C. Greens earned 5,454 votes (19.9 per cent) and Walker got 277 votes (1.0 per cent).

A year and a half later, Krog was elected mayor of the City of Nanaimo, necessitating a byelection, and Malcolmson, who was Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP, resigned that post to pursue provincial office.

