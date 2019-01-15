Postal workers in U.S. protest in solidarity with Canada Post counterparts

Members of the American Postal Workers Union and the National Association of Letter Carriers part of protest

U.S. postal workers are gathering outside Canada’s embassy in Washington to protest the federal Liberal government’s decision to legislate their northern counterparts back to work.

Members of the American Postal Workers Union and the National Association of Letter Carriers are among those on Pennsylvania Avenue who are taking part in what they call a show of solidarity with Canada Post workers.

Ottawa passed legislation last November that required striking postal workers to resume their duties, appointing a mediator to arbitrate an end to the Crown corporation’s dispute with members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

READ MORE: Canada Post workers in more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

READ MORE: Minister appoints former CIRB chair to resolve Canada Post labour dispute

Those efforts, led by Elizabeth MacPherson, former chairwoman of the Canada Industrial Relations Board, broke down in December and are expected to resume later this month.

That process is aimed at reaching arbitrated settlements that would be imposed on Canada Post and its 42,000 urban carriers and 8,000 rural and suburban employees.

During last year’s rotating walkouts, Canada Post requested that its foreign partners halt deliveries to Canada while job action was underway.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex-prosecutor to probe birth to comatose woman in Phoenix
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP confirm one man dead after shooting in Cache Creek

Just Posted

UPDATE: RCMP confirm one man dead after shooting in Cache Creek

Residents on edge as incident unfolded Monday night

Woman killed in head-on crash near Vanderhoof

RCMP say driver crossed the centre line and hit a loaded fuel tanker truck

‘Tripod’ delays access to Unist’ot’en camp

Social media rumours of cultural significance quashed, meaning police “exclusion zones” should end.

Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs abide by interim injunction, but gate stays up. Still opposed.

Unist’ot’en open gate

The camp is complying with the temporary injunction allowing natural gas pipeline workers through.

UK lawmakers reject Brexit deal in 432-202 vote

House of Commons votes against the deal struck between Britain’s government and the EU

Celine Dion pulling 1998 R. Kelly collaboration from streaming services

‘I’m Your Angel’ was recorded in 1998

Millennial Money: Don’t let Instagram envy get you into debt

A full 48 per cent of U.S. households have credit card debt

Jury debates fate of man accused of killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

Police allege Garry Handlen told a cop how he abducted, sexually assaulted and strangled Monica Jack in May 1978

Letters on way to all homeowners in B.C. speculation tax communities

Property owners have to register to avoid vacant-home tax

New orca calf in Salish Sea ‘healthy and active’

Birth cause for celebration but things still dire genetically, expert says

Good Samaritan rescues cat found in heaps of garbage at B.C. landfill

The cat was abandoned and left to die at the Foothills Boulevard Regional Landfill, the BC SPCA says

Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna home to Canada’s most expensive rentals: report

According to PadMapper, units in larger B.C. cities cost $1,300 to more than $3,000

B.C. home sales drop 25% in 2018

The B.C. Real Estate Association points to the federal government’s mortage stress test

Most Read