Potential witnesses sought in Okanagan physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

A Vernon physiotherapist has been charged with sexual assault.

Stephen Witvoet, 47, was arrested on Monday, June 10.

Witvoet, a physiotherapist, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in incidents alleged to have occurred between 2015 and 2016.

He has been released on conditions with the next court date of Thursday, June 13. RCMP are now looking for more witnesses.

“Witvoet has been employed as a physiotherapist in Vernon for 14 years, beginning in 2005,” said Const. Kelly Brett, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “We believe given the length of time he has been practicing, there may be potential victims who have not already reported to the police, we are asking those people to come forward now.”

In order to further the investigation, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have released a photo of Witvoet.

He is described as:

A 47-year-old Caucasian man

Light brown hair

Green eyes

6’3 in height (191 cm)

177 lbs (80 kg)

Anyone with information about these alleged offences, is asked to call the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-545-7171 and ask for Cpl. Canning-Lue of the Special Victims Unit (file #2019-11058).

According to the Physiotherapy Association of British Columbia, Witvoet works at Thrive Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic in Vernon.

None of these allegations have been proven in court.

