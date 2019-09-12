Power outages in B.C. briefly leave more than 120,000 customers in the dark

B.C. Hydro says it suspects a lightning strike caused outages in northern and central B.C.

B.C. Hydro says it suspects a lightning strike caused widespread outages in northern and central British Columbia, but the power was back on a few hours later.

The outages began Wednesday at about 9:30 p.m. with more than 120,000 people left in the dark, including much of the city of Prince George.

Other affected communities included Vanderhoof, Smithers, Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Hudson’s Hope, Houston and Burns Lake.

Power was back on in Prince George within two hours, and service was restored to the remaining customers by about 3 a.m.

B.C. Hydro initially said the outages were caused by a transmission failure.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Kitimat’s BC Hydro substation receives a massive upgrade

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. speculation tax going up for non-Canadian property owners

Just Posted

Second bus route between Kamloops and Prince George denied

New route would have ‘adverse effect’ on existing operator

Ashcroft Fire Department members learn new skills during extrication exercise

Today’s vehicles pose more challenges and hazards for firefighters trying to extricate victims

Local first responders create mosaic to show they’re ‘Stronger Together’ after events of 2017

Community members invited to the public unveiling in Ashcroft on Sept. 22

Ashcroft council holds first meeting with new CAO, presents updated financial report

During CAO Anne Yanciw’s first council meeting with the village, gallery discussion was quite lively

Local News Briefs: Annual Terry Fox Run returns to Ashcroft on Sept. 15

Plus Sea Cadets looking for members, art classes, workshops, a Home Alone course, and more

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

Power outages in B.C. briefly leave more than 120,000 customers in the dark

B.C. Hydro says it suspects a lightning strike caused outages in northern and central B.C.

Trudeau promises added incentives for first-time home buyers

Victoria, Vancouver and Toronto promised an increase in qualifying home prices to offset higher prices

‘If anybody could do it, he could,’ Terry Fox’s nurse to speak at B.C. run

Alison Ince remembers being ‘impressed’ with Terry Fox when they first met in 1977

B.C. speculation tax going up for non-Canadian property owners

Finance minister to decide soon if strata rent bans exempted

Kelowna woman argues she can safely drive while using chopsticks, judge disagrees

Corinne Jackson was pulled over and ticketed for driving without due care along Highway 33

Moose breaks into Fort St. John school district office

Conservation officers found the animal and determined it was fine, ‘all things considered’

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

Man thanks Victoria police for arresting him after drug-fuelled spree

Suspect says he was unable to access detox or social services

Most Read