Prescribed burns taking place near Spences Bridge and Lytton

Wildfire management underway in Penticton in 2020. BC Wildfire will be carrying out prescribed burns near Spences Bridge and Lytton in the coming weeks. (Photo credit: BC Wildfire Service)

Over the next few weeks the BC Wildfire Service will be conducting prescribed burns in the Spences Bridge and Lytton areas, to help reduce wildfire threats and restore ecosystems.

In conjunction with the Cook’s Ferry Indian Band, a planned burn in the Murray Creek area west of Spences Bridge could begin as early as March 22. This burn is a continuation of one that began in the fall of 2018, and will cover approximately 17.1 hectares on the west side of the Thompson River near Spences Bridge. Smoke and/or flames may be visible from Cook’s Ferry Indian Band, the community of Spences Bridge, the Shackan Indian Band, the Nicomen Indian Band, and Highways 1 and 12.

In the coming weeks there will also be a series of prescribed burns in the Lytton area, with the goal of reducing wildfire risks in nearby communities. Preparation and ignition of the burns is scheduled to take place between March 22 and April 9.

The South Spencer prescribed burn will cover about 11 hectares within the Village of Lytton, while the Millyard prescribed burn will cover about 11.5 hectares, and is located four kilometres south of Lytton. Smoke from both burns may be visible in the Village of Lytton, at Lytton First Nation, the Skuppah Indian Band, the Siska Indian Band, and the Kanaka Indian Band, and from Highways 12 and 1.

In partnership with the Kanaka Indian Band, there will be a prescribed burn on Kanaka Bar Reserve 1A, about 13 kilometres south of Lytton, just off Highway 1. This burn will cover about 18.1 hectares and will be highly visible to the Kanaka Indian Band, Boothroyd Indian Band, Siska Indian Band, Skuppah Indian Band, the Village of Lytton, and Lytton First Nation, as well as from Highway 1.

This burn is also scheduled to take place between March 22 and April 9, and will involve a low to moderate-intensity surface fire that will be utilized to remove combustible materials. It is intended to reduce wildfire risks to Kanaka Indian Band and nearby communities.

The exact timing of the burns will depend on weather and site conditions, and they will only proceed if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation and low to moderate fire intensity. The goal of the burns is to reduce the level of combustible material by mimicking a naturally occurring ground fire. The removal of these fuels will help reduce the threat of interface wildfires in the area. BC Wildfire Service crews will carefully prepare, control, and monitor these fires at all times.

For information about road conditions near these projects, visit www.drivebc.ca. To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll free or *5555 on a cell phone.

For the most recent news from the BC Wildfire Service, visit their website at http://bcwildfire.ca/ or the BC Wildfire Service Facebook page.



