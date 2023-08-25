Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in West Kelowna on Friday morning (Aug. 25) to meet with firefighters and city officials about the Grouse Complex wildfires. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in West Kelowna on Friday morning (Aug. 25) to meet with firefighters and city officials about the Grouse Complex wildfires. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits wildfire affected Central Okanagan

Trudeau will meet with local city officials and firefighters

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the Central Okanagan.

The Prime Minister is going to be in West Kelowna to meet with local firefighters, city officials, and the media to discuss the Grouse Complex blaze that has affect three seperate communties in the last week.

Messages are posted all over Fire Hall 33 in West Kelowna, thanking firefighters for their bravery throughout the Central Okanagan wildfires. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

He may also visit the area affect by the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

More to come.

READ MORE: Flights resuming at Kelowna International Airport

