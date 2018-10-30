The road to Nemiah Valley, west of Williams Lake. Angie Mindus photo

Prime Minister to visit Tsilhqot’in title lands

Justin Trudeau expected to personally exonerate hanged war chiefs on title lands

It will be history in the making.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit the Tsilhqot’in Territory west of Williams Lake Friday, Nov. 2 where he is expected to address the Tsilhqot’in people, and personally exonerate six Tsilhqot’in war chiefs who were hanged in 1864 and 1865 in Quesnel and New Westminster.

“This event is a healing event for the Tsilhqot’in people,” the TNG stated in a press release regarding the long-awaited meeting. “All Tsilhqot’in are invited to attend.”

Read more: Tsilhqot’in Nations to commemorate hanged chiefs with memorial in Quesnel

The event is by invite only and will take place on Tsilhqot’in Title lands in the Nemiah Valley.

TNG members are encouraged to dress warm as it is an outdoor event, and to bring drums, chairs, plates, cutlery and cups for a traditional feast served at 1 p.m. Lehal will start at 2 p.m.

Trudeau made an impression on the current chiefs when he detoured from his wildfire tour in Williams Lake in the summer of 2017 to meet with the First Nations leaders at their downtown Williams Lake office.

TNG members were busy hunting and gathering this week for the traditional feast.

Read More: Xeni Gwet’in makes history

Read More: Trudeau to formally exonerate Tsilhqot’in war chiefs hanged 1864/65

Most Read