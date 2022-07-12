A Prince George RCMP officer shot a man who was in their custody after an altercation occurred July 11. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Prince George RCMP officer shot a man who was in their custody after an altercation occurred July 11. (Black Press Media file photo)

Prince George cop shoots arrestee during altercation at detachment

Police watchdog investigating after man sustained serious injuries

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a Prince George RCMP officer shot a man who was in their custody Monday (July 11).

RCMP took the man in Monday morning after he was reported stealing something near 15th Avenue and Victoria Street, according to initial information collected by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C (IIO).

Officers arrested the man and were preparing to put him in a cell when an altercation broke out and one cop shot the man, according to RCMP.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to the IIO.

It’s now investigating to determine whether there was any wrongdoing on the part of the RCMP. The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.

READ ALSO: Man in his 50s sent back to the U.S. Midwest after coming to meet girl at B.C. park

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

northernbcPoliceRCMP

Previous story
Notorious Hells Angel Maurice (Mom) Boucher, jailed for killing 2 prison guards, dies
Next story
Petition asks for protection of ancient cedars at Duncan Lake

Just Posted

(from l) Cache Creek firefighters Al Wiens, Alana Peters, and Tom Moe all brought home individual medals from the FireFit Championship regional event in Spruce Meadows in June. (Photo credit: Nash Wiens)
Cache Creek firefighters bring home medals from FireFit contest

The collectables cabinet at the Ashcroft and District Health Care Auxiliary thrift store features an ever-changing array of items. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft and District Health Care Auxiliary thrift store disbursed $60,000 in 2021

Tennyson King will be in concert in Ashcroft on July 13. (Photo credit: Jen Squires )
Tennyson King bringing indie-folk road trip music to Ashcroft

The playground and park in the Mesa subdivision will be getting a refurbishment following the removal of diseased trees. (Photo credit: Daniela Dyck)
Ashcroft council addresses Mesa Vista Park tree controversy