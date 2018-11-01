Hera Spiero has been missing from Prince George since Oct. 31, 2018. RCMP photo

UPDATE: Prince George woman found after RCMP asks for help locating her

Hera Spiero is known to frequent Dawson Creek, Terrace, Comox, Calgary and Edmonton

  • Nov. 1, 2018 3:00 p.m.
  • News

UPDATE:

The Prince George RCMP has notified the media that Hera Spiero has been located.

ORIGINAL:

The Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Prince George resident Hera Spiero. She was previously known as Anna Sanders.

Spiero was last seen in Prince George on the afternoon of Oct. 31, 2018.

She is believed to be driving a 2003 black Pontiac Vibe bearing BC licence plate FM165N. She is known to frequent Dawson Creek, Terrace, Comox, Calgary and Edmonton.

Spiero is described as:

· Caucasian female

· 157 cm (5’2”)

· 52 kg (115 lbs)

· Green eyes

· Shoulder length brown curly hair

· Wearing: grey tights, a jacket and flip flop sandals with no socks

Police are concerned for Spiero and would like to speak with her. She is requested to attend the nearest RCMP Detachment or municipal police force, or call the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

If you have any information about Hera Spiero, where she might be or where her vehicle is, contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.

Previous story
One year later: No updates in death of B.C.woman found on farm
Next story
Man arrested after violent Tim Hortons outburst

Just Posted

Ashcroft Health Care Auxiliary very active in community

Auxiliary members raise money and donate locally, provincially, and to students

Lytton RCMP: Lillooet courthouse will be busy on Dec. 11

Break and enters, an assault, an unauthorized tenant, and more keep Lytton RCMP busy

Protect yourself and others against the flu

Free flu shot clinics coming to the region starting Nov. 6

100 Mile Free Press and Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal writers win Jack Webster Award

Special ‘Fire Fight’ supplement wins award for Community Reporting

Local News Briefs: Christmas hampers are coming

Plus free scrapbooking classes, upcoming workshops, First Nations studies from TRU, and more

Cuteness overload: Animals enjoying the best of fall

Pumpkin spice and falling leaves make up the best fall has to offer

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe has bail decision in unrelated assault pushed back

Sagmoen’s matter will move to the judicial case manager Nov. 7 to fix a date for decision

BC resident calls for national plan to tackle plastic

Shuswap petition calls for zero plastic waste in Canada by 2030

New online tool gives British Columbians ins and outs of adoption

Children and family minister Katrine Controy said the online tool is meant to demystify some of the stereotypes of adoption

One year later: No updates in death of B.C.woman found on farm

Traci Genereaux’s remains were discovered on a Shuswap farm owned by Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s father

Man arrested after violent Tim Hortons outburst

Staff say man threw his drink at them, mad that it was the wrong order

Mounties not at fault after B.C. man killed hours after jail release

Man killed in hit and run had been released from Kamloops RCMP cells 5.5 hours earlier

UPDATE: Prince George woman found after RCMP asks for help locating her

Hera Spiero is known to frequent Dawson Creek, Terrace, Comox, Calgary and Edmonton

Order from Starbucks’ seasonal menu, get a free reusable cup

This one-day only promotion is an attempt to reduce environmental impact

Most Read