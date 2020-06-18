Prince George RCMP ask for public’s help in locating missing woman

Devon Marie Henson, 39, recently moved to Prince George from the Nakusp/Vernon area and has previously lived in Abbotsford. (RCMP photo submitted)

The Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman who has not been seen since June 10, 2020.

On Friday June 12, 2020, the Prince George RCMP received a report that Devon Marie Henson, 39, of Prince George, B.C. was missing.

Extensive efforts have been made to locate Henson, however, she is yet to be found, said Cpl. Craig Douglass, communications NCO/media liaison officer Prince George RCMP.

Investigators are asking the public’s help to find her.

Devon is described as: a Caucasian female, about 160 cm (5’3”) in height and 80 kgs (176 pounds), with brown eyes, brown hair, recently with black and green sparkles and missing some teeth.

Henson does not have a vehicle. She recently moved to Prince George from the Nakusp/Vernon area and has previously lived in Abbotsford.

Although there are no signs of foul play, investigators are concerned for her safety.

If you have any information about Devon Marie Henson or where she might be, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.

