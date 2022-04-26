Black Press File Photo

Black Press File Photo

Princeton RCMP investigate ingrown hair

Police sergeant says it was a very unusual file

Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes calls it one of the most unusual files he’s reviewed in some time.

Monday morning, April 25, police were called and told there were two people behind the CIBC on Bridge Street, and one was injecting something in the other’s neck.

The complainant surmised they were employing a syringe to use heroin.

An officer attended, located the couple, and was assured no drug use was involved.

One of the pair was removing an ingrown hair from the other’s neck.

While the hair was no longer in evidence the person to whom it belonged was able to produce a small pink dot where it had previously flourished.

Related: Man calls 911 to report RCMP seized his vehicle, stranding him in Princeton

Related: Princeton man calls 911 after restaurant customer is refused breakfast

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘This is what B.C. does’: Minister Cullen commends community response to Ukrainian refugees
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. couple says their water supply contaminated by logging activity

Just Posted

A slo-pitch tournament is set for Aug. 30 at the new Chief Scotty ball diamonds. (File photo)
AVFA hosts slo-pitch fundraiser for Lytton

Blake DeCraene taking part in the Tour de Cure to raise funds for cancer research in 2019. (Photo credit: Teryne DeCraene)
Cyclist channels his love of riding into a great cause

Rya Minnabarriett, of Cache Creek, participated in a pitching clinic hosted by Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend. The clinic, which also included batting, was run by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Youth participate in Cache Creek pitching, batting clinics

Brayden Methot is the representative plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against ICBC that claims it underpaid accident victims. (Black Press Media file photo)
Class-action lawsuit against ICBC, led by crash victim from Williams Lake, gets green light