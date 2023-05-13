The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada is appealing a recent decision by the Federal Court, which sided with Facebook in a case tied to the Cambridge Analytica affair.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michael Dwyer

The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada is appealing a recent decision by the Federal Court, which sided with Facebook in a case tied to the Cambridge Analytica affair.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michael Dwyer

Privacy commissioner appeals Federal Court decision in Facebook case

Judge previously dismissed federal privacy watchdog’s bid for a declaration that Facebook broke the law governing the use of personal information

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada is appealing a recent decision by the Federal Court, which sided with Facebook in a case tied to the Cambridge Analytica affair.

A judge in April dismissed the federal privacy watchdog’s bid for a declaration that the social media giant, now known as Meta, broke the law governing the use of personal information.

The application was brought by the watchdog in relation to its 2019 investigation of Facebook, conducted jointly with British Columbia’s privacy commissioner, which found shortcomings in its privacy practices.

The investigation followed a complaint that British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica was able to access the private data of millions of Facebook users without their consent.

Facebook disputed the findings and did not agree to implement any recommendations.

The watchdog asked the Federal Court in 2020 to require Facebook to correct its privacy practices to conform with a law governing how the private sector can use personal information, but that application was dismissed as well.

“The issues at the heart of this case are directly related to the fundamental privacy rights of Canadians and their ability to participate with trust in our digital society,” privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne said in a news release.

“For that reason, my office is appealing the Federal Court’s decision as the matter raises important questions with respect to the interpretation and application of privacy law in Canada that will benefit from clarification by the Federal Court of Appeal.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

facebookFacebook privacy

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
China and Russia are increasing their military collaboration, Japan’s foreign minister warns
Next story
DeSantis vies with Trump to sway Iowa conservatives, warns of a Republican ‘culture of losing’

Just Posted

Harry Lali, who served as transportation minister from 1998 to 2001 and represented two rural ridings in southwestern BC during two separate periods, said in a statement issued Thursday morning that his former party has become an urban-interest party. (Black Press Media file photo)
Former B.C. NDP minister Harry Lali endorses BC United

The Todd Road Bridge in Cache Creek. (Barbara Roden/ Journal)
Flooding puts more properties on alert in Cache Creek

The village of Cache Creek, shown in a handout photo, is maintaining a state of local emergency due to flooding.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sheila Olson *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Hundreds ordered out of riverside mobile homes in flood-hit Cache Creek

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is coming to the Ashcroft HUB, and will provide a free book each month to children aged 0 to 5 years who are registered with the program. (Photo credit: Dollywood Foundation)
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library comes to Ashcroft HUB