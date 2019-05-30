A woman speaks at a pipeline protest outside a Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fundraiser in Vancouver on May 22. (Protect the Inlet)

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

An investigation has been launched into the way police acted at a Vancouver anti-pipeline protest, according to the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.

In a Thursday news release, the office said it would be reviewing how a 74-year-old woman was knocked to the ground by a police officer.

The video, which appeared in local media, shows a woman approaching a uniformed Vancouver police officer.

“The woman in the video steps forward and appears to make contact with one of the men, the woman is pushed back and falls to the ground,” the release read.

READ MORE: Pipeline protester chimes in on Justin Trudeau’s B.C. fundraising speech

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wildfires surges to 230000, forces more people out of their homes in northern Alberta
Next story
UPDATED: Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see doctor

Just Posted

Ashcroft HUB leads virtual walk to High Level for fire relief

HUB leading walk as part of ParticipACTION, will donate proceeds to fire relief efforts

Interior Health trying to recruit nursing staff for Ashcroft hospital

Lack of nurses — not physicians — behind recent spate of unexpected closures at site

Ashcroft Museum receives original Gold Rush Trail sign

Ten of the iconic signs being given to museums, historic sites along the Gold Rush Trail

Shout-out to all the soccer referees

Without the dedication of volunteer refs, the games couldn’t be played

MP visits northern communities to meet with councils, stakeholders

MP confident that municipalities are in good hands

Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

Without a technician IV cancer treatment is being cut from Haida Gwaii

Patients needing IV chemotherapy will have to travel to Prince Rupert or Terrace as of June 21

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

One dog was heavily pregnant, the SPCA said

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

Alberta set to pass law to kill provincial carbon tax, as federal tax looms

Kenney has said if Ottawa impose its fee, he will join Saskatchewan and Ontario in fighting it in court

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

Most Read