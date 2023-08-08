Procession at Penticton’s Skaha Lake for firefighter killed in action

Zak Muise died in July fighting the largest wildfire in B.C.

Firefighter Zak Muise worked for Big Cat Wildfire and died at age 25 while helping to battle the Donnie Creek Wildfire in northeastern B.C. A memorial will be held Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. at Skaha Lake Park. (picture courtesy of BC Wildfire Services)

Firefighter Zak Muise worked for Big Cat Wildfire and died at age 25 while helping to battle the Donnie Creek Wildfire in northeastern B.C. A memorial will be held Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. at Skaha Lake Park. (picture courtesy of BC Wildfire Services)

Big Cat Wildfire and the Penticton Fire Department will hold a procession and memorial for firefighter Zachery Freeman Muise at Skaha Lake Park on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Muise, who was based in the Okanagan, was killed while fighting the Donnie Creek wildfire in the Fort St. John area last month.

The procession will travel along the lakeshore beginning at 1 p.m., and will involve RCMP, Penticton Fire Department and Big Cat crew trucks travelling along South Beach Road.

The south beach parking lot will be closed from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. to accommodate the procession.

Muise, 25, was working for Big Cat Wildfire when he died fighting the fire.

The fire, burning north of Fort St. John, is now more than 6,000 square-kilometres in size, the biggest wildfire in B.C.’s history.

After the procession, a service will be held at the park gazebo.

Members of the public are invited to attend and pay their respects.

Anyone visiting Skaha Lake Park on Wednesday is reminded to watch for signage and moving vehicles.

READ MORE: Firefighter killed in B.C. identified as Zak Muise of Kelowna

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsPenticton

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey man Vancouver’s 11th homicide victim in 2023
Next story
New radiology suite opens at Kelowna General Hospital

Just Posted

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is hosting a webinar on enhancing your visits with a person in long-term care. (File photo)
Webinar for dementia caregivers talks about how to enhance visits

Three generations of Zirnhelts went into Graveyard Valley for a join celebration with the St’at’imc, or Stl’atl’imx and the Tsilhqot’in. (Photo submitted)
RANCH MUSINGS: Graveyard Valley a sacred place

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Williams Lake Tribune. (File photo)
FOREST INK: Multipurpose wildfire guards Part 1

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?