Eligible homeowners can defer their property tax payments, easing the financial pressure.

Property tax deferment available for many British Columbians

Program helps homeowners stay in their homes longer.

Did you know you may be eligible to defer your property taxes?

Property tax deferment is a provincial low-interest loan program that helps qualified homeowners pay their annual property taxes on their principal residence. Taxes can be deferred for any year the homeowner lives in the home and continues to qualify for the program.

Property tax deferment is available to B.C. homeowners who are 55 years or older, a surviving spouse, or eligible persons with disabilities. Deferment is also available for homeowners who financially support a dependent child.

Deferment helps seniors stay in their homes longer and allows families to focus on providing for their children. Eligible homeowners are then able to pay their property taxes at a later date.

There are two options: the Regular Program, and the Families with Children Program. For new applications to the Regular Program there is a one-time fee of $60, and a $10 annual renewal fee. For the Families with Children Program, there is no fee for applying or renewing.

When you defer your annual property taxes, the Province charges interest on your tax deferment loan. The current loan rate is 1.2 per cent for the Regular Program and 3.2 per cent for the Families with Children Program. The deferred taxes and interest are paid when your home is sold or transferred.

Find out if you are eligible for either of the property tax deferment programs at http://bit.ly/2s7dSgF (Regular Program) or http://bit.ly/2J85iIi (Families with Children Program). Learn more about property tax deferment at http://bit.ly/2GM7FLP.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fundraiser launched for family of hockey coach killed in B.C. shooting
Next story
B.C. coffeehouse launches food drive after break-in

Just Posted

Ashcroft’s Harmony Bell will be a place of gathering and celebration

Speakers praise the diversity and strength of the community.

New study looking at mule deer population throughout province

Deer in the Cache Creek area have been tagged for tracking and study.

Technology helps patients monitor their heart health

A partnership between Interior Health and Telus allows patients to monitor their health at home.

Specialty BC Parks licence plates have sold much faster than anticipated

Proceeds from sales, renewals of plates fund BC Parks projects.

Dinners at Home program available for local residents

Service offers nutritional, tasty meals for those who find it difficult to cook.

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

Brodeur, Bettman, St. Louis headline 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame class

Willie O’Ree, the NHL’s first black player will enter in the builder category, while Russian great Alexander Yakushev starred in the 1972 Summit Series

CONTAGION: How Canada ‘dropped the ball’ on drug resistance

Antimicrobial resistance has been rising in Canada and globally for decades

Video of hens trapped in manure at B.C. farm prompts investigation, questions

Experts skeptical of footage, but lawyer says full video confirms horrific details

Canada-wide warrant issued for federal inmate believed to be in Vancouver

Police say Marcel Lawson breached a long-term supervision order relating to sex assault conviction

Shots allegedly fired at car of B.C. radio host

Surrey RCMP confirm they’re investigating an apparent shooting on Saturday night

B.C. woman and dog chased by aggressive deer

After two scares with protective does, Penticton woman afraid to go out for a walk

‘Not all seal pups you see alone need to be rescued’

Scooped seals fare well so far at Vancouver rescue centre

Shaq on his Hollywood plans: ‘I want to be the next Rock’

Post-NBA life has been very successful for the four-time NBA champion

Most Read