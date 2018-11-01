Protect yourself and others against the flu

Winter is coming, and with winter comes influenza season. Protect yourself and your loved ones against influenza, often called the flu, by getting your flu shot and preventing the spread of germs.

The flu shot is available through your pharmacist, health care provider, First Nations community health nurses, or your local health unit. Interior Health (IH) immunization clinics will begin the week of Nov. 1, and will continue in communities throughout the month, with flu clinics by appointment available throughout the rest of the season.

To find an influenza clinic or provider near you, watch for local announcements, contact your local public health unit, physician’s office or pharmacy, or visit the Immunize BC Influenza Clinic Locator (http://bit.ly/2Pmq8XE).

In this region, flu clinics will be held in the following locations:

Ashcroft: Tues., Nov. 6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Hall, Bancroft Street.

Clinton: Tues., Nov. 6, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Health and Wellness Centre, Cariboo Highway.

Lytton: Wed., Nov. 7, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Bartholomew’s Health Centre, Main Street.

Cache Creek: Wed., Nov. 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Hall, Stage Road.

The flu shot is safe, easy to get, and free for those at risk and their loved ones. The people at the greatest risk of influenza-related complications are adults and children with underlying health conditions, residents of long-term care homes and other chronic-care facilities, people 65 years of age and older, children under 60 months of age, pregnant women, and Aboriginal peoples.

“It’s especially important to get vaccinated if you have loved ones who are at increased risk of complications from influenza,” says Dr. Silvina Mema, IH Medical Health Officer. “When you get the flu shot, you improve your chances of going flu-free this season. Furthermore, by getting the shot you are building protection around your loved ones and reducing their chances of getting sick.”

The flu shot is free for many people, including those 65 years and older and their caregivers/household contacts; people of any age in long-term care facilities; children and adults with chronic health conditions and their household contacts; Aboriginal people; all children aged six to 59 months of age and their household contacts and caregivers; pregnant women at any stage of pregnancy during the influenza season and their household contacts; visitors to hospitals, health centres, and long-term care facilities; and people who provide essential community services, such as first responders, corrections workers.

Most hospitals, health care facilities, and seniors’ residences require visitors to either have had the flu shot, or to wear a protective mask while visiting friends and relatives there. This helps protect people who are at increased risk of flu-related complications.

Influenza is a serious and contagious respiratory infection that can lead to hospitalization and, in severe cases, death. The infection spreads when a person comes into contact with droplets from an infected person who coughs or sneezes. Symptoms of influenza may include fever, aches, fatigue, headaches, muscle pain, a runny nose, sore throat, and a cough.

“People often confuse influenza with the common cold, but they are not the same and are caused by different viruses. A cold is usually a milder illness that can make you uncomfortable for a few days,” says Dr. Mema.

“In contrast, flu symptoms are more debilitating, and potentially life threatening to those at risk of complications.”

You can also reduce your risk of illness by preventing the spread of germs by taking a few simple steps. Wash your hands frequently throughout the day, especially after coughing or sneezing, and cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue.

Stay home if you are sick, and if your children are sick, keep them home from daycare and schools until they are better.

For more information, visit www.interiorhealth.ca.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter