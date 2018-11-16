Protected bighorn sheep killed near Spences Bridge

The sheep are considered a species of concern because of their low population in B.C.

The area near Spences Bridge where the young bighorn sheep was found. (BC Conservation Officer Service/Twitter)

Conservation officers near Ashcroft are investigating the illegal killing of a young bighorn sheep.

It’s believed the lamb was killed in a field north of Highway 1, near Spences Bridge, on the morning of Nov. 11, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said in a Tweet this week.

Bighorn sheep are considered a “blue-listed” species in the province, which means they are not at risk but a species of concern because of limited habitat options that their population low.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

