The area near Spences Bridge where the young bighorn sheep was found. (BC Conservation Officer Service/Twitter)

Protected bighorn sheep killed near Spences Bridge

The sheep are considered a species of concern because of their low population in B.C.

Conservation officers near Ashcroft are investigating the illegal killing of a young bighorn sheep.

It’s believed the lamb was killed in a field north of Highway 1, near Spences Bridge, on the morning of Nov. 11, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said in a Tweet this week.

Bighorn sheep are considered a “blue-listed” species in the province, which means they are not at risk but a species of concern because of limited habitat options that their population low.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
$136M in transit funding coming to B.C.
Next story
Two B.C. police officers, held in Cuba for months, cleared of sex assault allegations

Just Posted

Protected bighorn sheep killed near Spences Bridge

The sheep are considered a species of concern because of their low population in B.C.

Learn how to Restart a Heart and possibly save a life

Community paramedica teach how to perform CPR and use AEDs

Local News Briefs: Recycling info sessions coming soon

Plus news about the Santa Claus parade, a Christmas sale, giving pests the cold shoulder, and more.

Speed limits reduced on 570km of B.C. highways

Highway 1 from Savona to Tobiano among sections that have seen the speed limit decreased

The Rundown: Clinton News

Get your tickets now for the David Stoddart School PAC Dinner and Auction on Nov. 17.

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

U.S. mayor and dying dog’s roadtrip to B.C. goes viral

First vacation in three years came a month after blood cancer diagnosis

Federal fall update expected to offer more support for struggling news industry

Ottawa committed $50 million over five years for local journalism in ‘underserved communities’ last budget

UK’s May appeals to public on Brexit, braces for more blows

British Prime Minister Theresa May answered questions from callers on a radio phone-in, the day after she vowed to stay in office

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

$136M in transit funding coming to B.C.

The announcement was made at the BC Transit yard in Langford on Friday morning

Ottawa apologizes to Japanese family in B.C. after chopping historic cherry trees

Plaque installed in Prince Rupert to honour the memory of Shotaro Shimizu

Two B.C. police officers, held in Cuba for months, cleared of sex assault allegations

Port Moody Const. Jordan Long and Vancouver Const. Mark Simms have been in Cuba since March

Sunrise ceremony at B.C. legislature honours Louis Riel

Nov. 16 marks the 133rd anniversary of the Métis leader’s death

Most Read