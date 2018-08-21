Province will match Red Cross donations up to $20 million

The Red Cross is seeking donations to help those affected by this year’s B.C. wildfires

With fires raging across the province, help is needed now and in the weeks and months ahead. The Canadian Red Cross has therefore launched an appeal for donations to help people impacted by this summer’s wildfires, and the provincial government has announced that it will match all donations to the Red Cross up to $20 million.

The Canadian Red Cross works alongside the Province of British Columbia, local authorities, and First Nations leadership to plan how to help those affected by the wildfires.

“More than 3,000 people have already been evacuated from their homes this summer, and there continue to be more than 560 wildfires burning across the province,” says Kimberley Nemrava, Canadian Red Cross vice-president, British Columbia and Yukon. “With the donations from generous Canadians, the Red Cross will help ensure people are cared for now and as they start their recovery.”

Anyone wishing to make a financial donation to help those impacted by the B.C. fires can do so online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, or by contacting their local Canadian Red Cross office.

“The Red Cross is on the ground, helping people and communities affected by the wildfires burning around the province,” says Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness. “The Province is supporting this critical work by matching contributions to the Red Cross, so donations will go even further.”

“We know people in B.C. and across the country are concerned and want to help. Donating to the Red Cross is a great way to do that,” says Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “Our government is doing everything we can to support firefighters and emergency responders, and keep people and communities as safe as possible. The Red Cross provides critical help in emergency situations like this. It’s important that we support that work.”

The Province will match donations until October 12, 2018.

The B.C. government declared a provincial state of emergency on August 15 to support the province-wide response to the ongoing wildfire situation. The state of emergency is initially in effect for 14 days once issued, and may be extended or rescinded as necessary.

To report a wildfire or open-burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free, or *5555 on a cellphone.

For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures, and air quality advisories, call 1-888-3-FOREST or visit www.bcwildfire.ca.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Spokane man enlists 500,000+ box fans to blow wildfire smoke back to B.C.
Next story
Case of truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos crash adjourned until October

Just Posted

RCMP and CVSE went ‘above and beyond’ to rescue people stranded by mudslides

Eighteen people were rescued safely after mudslides hit Highway 99.

Two dozen people evacuated from homes following mudslides

Evacuees cannot return home until a geotech analysis is reviewed.

Cache Creek landfill extension delayed until summer 2019

Recent rainfall events have caused problems at the existing landfill site.

When it comes to proportional representation, MLA says that every vote counts now

Part two of an interview with Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart.

Local News Briefs: Get your dancing shoes on for a new season from Krush Dance Company

Plus a free bookkeeping workshop, Music and Magic in the Park, a Kids’ Arts Festival, and more.

Social media, digital photography allow millennials to flock to birdwatching

More young people are flocking to birdwatching than ever, aided by social media, digital photography

PHOTOS: Prickly porcupine rescued after hitchhiking down Coquihalla Highway

BC Conservation Officer Service members were able to grab the porcupine and move it to safety

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Appeals court dismissed Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

Convicted murderer still missing after escaping B.C. prison 2 weeks ago

Mission RCMP are continuing to search for escaped inmate John Norman MacKenzie

Smoky skies trap B.C. man inside for days

Air quality warning issued for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

Surf’s up in California, where it’s now the official sport

Grab a board, catch a wave and find yourself, ‘sittin’ on top of the world’

Case of truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos crash adjourned until October

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death, other charges

REVIEW: MTV VMAs was a shocking event, for the wrong reasons

MTV Video Music Awards lacked star power and felt flat and some of the winners turned heads

4.6 quake detected off coast of Vancouver Island

The small earthquake happened early Tuesday morning

Most Read