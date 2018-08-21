Province will match Red Cross donations up to $20 million

The Red Cross is seeking donations to help those affected by this year’s B.C. wildfires

With fires raging across the province, help is needed now and in the weeks and months ahead. The Canadian Red Cross has therefore launched an appeal for donations to help people impacted by this summer’s wildfires, and the provincial government has announced that it will match all donations to the Red Cross up to $20 million.

The Canadian Red Cross works alongside the Province of British Columbia, local authorities, and First Nations leadership to plan how to help those affected by the wildfires.

“More than 3,000 people have already been evacuated from their homes this summer, and there continue to be more than 560 wildfires burning across the province,” says Kimberley Nemrava, Canadian Red Cross vice-president, British Columbia and Yukon. “With the donations from generous Canadians, the Red Cross will help ensure people are cared for now and as they start their recovery.”

Anyone wishing to make a financial donation to help those impacted by the B.C. fires can do so online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, or by contacting their local Canadian Red Cross office.

“The Red Cross is on the ground, helping people and communities affected by the wildfires burning around the province,” says Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness. “The Province is supporting this critical work by matching contributions to the Red Cross, so donations will go even further.”

“We know people in B.C. and across the country are concerned and want to help. Donating to the Red Cross is a great way to do that,” says Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “Our government is doing everything we can to support firefighters and emergency responders, and keep people and communities as safe as possible. The Red Cross provides critical help in emergency situations like this. It’s important that we support that work.”

The Province will match donations until October 12, 2018.

The B.C. government declared a provincial state of emergency on August 15 to support the province-wide response to the ongoing wildfire situation. The state of emergency is initially in effect for 14 days once issued, and may be extended or rescinded as necessary.

To report a wildfire or open-burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free, or *5555 on a cellphone.

For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures, and air quality advisories, call 1-888-3-FOREST or visit www.bcwildfire.ca.



