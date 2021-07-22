The provincial government is matching donations to the Canadian Red Cross up to $20 million to assist those impacted by this year’s wildfires, including residents of Lytton, where a fire devastated the community on June 30. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Provincial, federal governments matching donations to Red Cross

Donations will assist people, including Lytton residents, impacted by wildfires

The Province of B.C. is matching all donations made to the Canadian Red Cross, up to $20 million, to help people who have been affected by this year’s wildfires.

The matching funds will be retroactive to all donations received since July 3, 2021, when the Red Cross’s British Columbia Fires Appeal began. The program will continue until Dec. 31, 2021.

The federal government is also supporting the Canadian Red Cross’s campaign in B.C. by matching contributions. This means every $1 donated will become $3 to support those who have been impacted by wildfire.

The Canadian Red Cross works with the Province, local authorities, and First Nations leadership to help all people and communities impacted by the wildfires, including the people of Lytton.

Donations will need to be specifically provided to the British Columbia Fires Appeal fund in order for the Province to match them. Donations to the appeal can be made through the Red Cross, as well as in person at BC Liquor Stores and BC Cannabis Stores.

British Columbians wanting to make a financial donation to help those impacted by the B.C. fires can do so online at https://donate.redcross.ca/page/85877/donate/1; by calling (toll-free) 1-800-418-1111; by texting FIRES to 45678; or by contacting their local Canadian Red Cross office.

“This is an incredibly challenging time for individuals and families facing tremendous loss in the Lytton area, as well as communities across the province that are facing the possibility of devastating wildfire impacts this summer,” says Pat Quealey, vice-president, B.C. and Yukon, Canadian Red Cross.

“The B.C. government’s announcement to match donations is very welcome news. We are grateful for this partnership, as well as the generosity of British Columbians and all Canadians whose donations will allow Red Cross to bring relief to people in B.C. who need urgent help and long-term support in their recovery.”


B.C. Wildfires 2021

