(Photo - @chelscardno/Instagram)

(Photo - @chelscardno/Instagram)

Provincial swift water rescue teams to resume search for missing Kelowna woman

The search will continue on Saturday, June 25

The search for Chelsea Cardno is set to resume on Saturday.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) will be back out on June 25 at 8 a.m. to continue the search for Cardno, 31, and her dog JJ. With the river at a lower level again, COSAR is bringing in seven Rescue Canada Swiftwater teams from across the Interior (Grand Forks, Kamloops, Kaslo, Nakusp, Nelson, Penticton, Shuswap) to completely cover the Mission Creek area. With Swiftwater coming in, this will be the last time Mission Creek is searched.

The search will begin at 8 a.m. and is weather-dependent but COSAR and Kelowna RCMP believe there’s a “window of opportunity” to search before more snow melt from the mountains slopes into the river from this weekend’s warm weather.

Cardno and JJ have been missing seen Tuesday, June 14 around 8 a.m. in the Mission Greenway area.

Breaking NewsKelownamissing personMissing womanSearch and Rescue

