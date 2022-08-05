Public asked to be on the lookout for equipment stolen from Hat Creek Ranch

Ashcroft RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating an irrigation hose reel that was stolen from Historic Hat Creek Ranch late on Thursday, Aug. 4 or in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 5.

The stolen irrigation hose reel is an Idrofoglia J1 model 40F125. It is believed that those responsible dismantled a fence to gain access to the ranch and steal the equipment.

“After such an uplifting day yesterday, today did not have such a good start,” was the message posted on the Hat Creek Ranch Facebook page on Aug. 5. “It appears somebody in the last 24 hours, most likely during the night took it upon themselves to steal our irrigation reel. They cut right through our hose, loaded it up and took it away.”

“Farming equipment is expensive, and its loss can have a huge impact on businesses,” said Const. Richard Wright of the Ashcroft RCMP. “We are asking that the public keep an eye out for the stolen hose reel.”

Anyone with information regarding the stolen equipment is asked to contact Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by going to www.bccrimestoppers.com.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cache Creek