Public asked to report sighting of algae blooms in B.C.’s Interior region

Algae was seen floating near the east end of on Canim Lake near the beginning of July. (Photo submitted)

Interior Health (IH) is reminding the public to report excessive large algae blooms this summer while recreating on local lakes.

This week, IH is advising people who use N’Kwala (Nicola) Lake, Spaxomin (Douglas) Lake and/or Chapperon Lake that there is a risk of exposure to cyanobacterial toxin due to the presence of blue-green algae blooms.

Water samples taken on July 26 from each lake tested positive for the cyanobacterial toxin. Cyanobacteria can produce several types of toxin that can be poisonous to people, pets and livestock.

Exposure to cyanobacteria toxin can occur through ingestion of or contact with contaminated water.

Lake users are advised to not use the water in these lakes at this time:

If you obtain drinking water from the lake, you should use an alternate source, such as bottled water. Boiling the water will not remove the toxin.

Do not swim in the water and avoid contact with the water by avoiding recreational activities such as, boating and waterskiing. If your skin is exposed to contaminated water, rinse off with clean water immediately.

Use an alternate source of drinking water for pets and livestock.

Algae blooms can remain in a water body for weeks to months.

Once the bloom is no longer present and two consecutive sets of samples do not show the presence of cyanobacteria toxin, Interior Health will review any beach closures and/or advisories.

In the South Cariboo, some residents have already seen patches of algae in some lakes, including Canim Lake. Due to the heat, the potential for large blooms of blue-green algae is far more likely, IH medical officer Dr. Silvina Mema noted.

“It’s that time of year when we can see increased cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, blooms on lakes. These blooms tend to stay on the water surface and may have a leafy scent,” Mema said. “Sometimes blooms can be toxic for those who come in contact with the water. My advice is for users to use common sense, and avoid contact or consuming water if you suspect there is a cyanobacteria bloom.”

In large quantities, cyanobacteria negatively impact the health of lakes and their wildlife.

Their rapid growth starves the water of oxygen, leading to the death of other plants and fish, further accelerating its growth.

When it comes into contact with humans this algae can be toxic. Symptoms of exposure include headaches, nausea, fever, sore throat, dizziness, stomach cramps, diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting, muscle aches, mouth ulcers, rashes and irritation of the eyes and ears.

If contact with cyanobacteria is made, be sure to wash your body with clean water and report any health symptoms to your doctor.

As IH cannot go out and sample every lake, Environmental Public Health team leader Jen Jacobsen said they rely on the public to inform them of potential blooms.

Jacobsen encourages beachgoers to take pictures with their phones and submit them to Algae Watch on the gov.bc.ca website.

“The Ministry of Environment operates this page and can help determine if a bloom is cyanobacteria, which may produce toxins. We also encourage beach owners to have a Beach Safety Plan which directs them to monitor their beach for hazards, including algae blooms, and respond accordingly,” Jacobsen said. “Reporting blooms lets the appropriate agencies know that they are present and can trigger any follow-up that may be necessary.”



