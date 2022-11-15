Pharmacists Ahmed Elleithi gives Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a flu vaccination, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Pharmacists Ahmed Elleithi gives Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a flu vaccination, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Public Health Agency of Canada says flu epidemic has begun as rates rise

Positivity rate nearly doubled from the last week of October to the first week of November

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the national flu test positivity rate nearly doubled from the last week of October to the first week of November.

It says the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5 saw a test positivity rate of 11.7 per cent, compared to 6.3 per cent the previous week.

The agency’s FluWatch report says Canada has now entered a flu epidemic, which is declared most years after the threshold of a 5 per cent positivity rate is surpassed.

But it says influenza levels are higher than would have been expected when compared to pre-pandemic years. COVID-19 restrictions drastically reduced the spread of the flu in 2020 and 2021.

The agency says there were 13 confirmed influenza outbreaks in the first week of the month, including nine in long-term care homes and one in a school or daycare.

The health-care system is dealing with a triple threat of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19 and higher-than-normal levels of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.

VIDEO: B.C. prepares for flu and COVID-19 this fall

Health

Previous story
Federal government doesn’t know if it’s reducing homelessness: auditor general
Next story
PODCAST: Real-time reno: Deficiency walkthrough

Just Posted

A story about the aftermath of the June 30, 2021 Lytton fire by <em>Journal</em> editor Barbara Roden has been named the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards’ Best Feature story (circulation up to 3,999) of 2021. Four other <em>Journal</em> storie received top three honours for 2020 and 2021. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Journal article takes top honour at Canadian Community Newspaper Awards

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Stolen Alberta transport truck carrying 49,500 litres of diesel recovered by Clearwater RCMP

(from l) Ashcroft and District Lions Club members Sue Peters, Gordon Daly, Darlene Daly, and Vivian Edwards (with Hamper Committee chair Esther Lang, second from r) help out with the 2020 Christmas hampers. This year’s hampers will be distributed on Dec. 17. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Christmas hamper program getting underway for another year

Butterfly mural at the Ashcroft HUB, October 2021. Photo credit: Ashcroft HUB
Mural project aims to help people heal through creating art