Public input sought regarding veteran licence plates

A request has been made that RCMP officers be able to obtain the specialty plates.

Input is being sought on whether police officers should be able to get veterans licence plates. Photo: ICBC.

A public engagement process started on July 23, to determine whether police officers should be eligible to apply for a veteran licence plate in British Columbia.

Beginning in 2004, military veterans have been eligible to apply for a special veteran licence plate to recognize and honour their service. Since the program’s inception, the B.C. government has received requests to expand the eligibility criteria to allow for other groups of drivers to be able to receive a veteran licence plate.

Most recently, the Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Command, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Veterans’ Association, and others have requested that the Province and ICBC consider making the plates available to police officers—specifically RCMP members.

To better understand where British Columbians stand on this issue, the Province is seeking public feedback to help guide any future program decisions. To learn about the current eligibility criteria and take part in the survey, visit https://www.gov.bc.ca/veterans-licence-plate.

The public engagement process closes on September. 4, 2018.