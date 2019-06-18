Public invited to have their say in next provincial budget

The provincial government is looking for feedback from British Columbians on the budget. Photo: Guilice.

All British Columbians are encouraged to share what is important to them when it comes to making life better and building a strong, sustainable economy, as the Province plans Budget 2020.

The Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services has now opened its Budget 2020 consultation, following the release of the Budget 2020 consultation paper by the Minister of Finance. B.C. residents can share their priorities and recommendations for the next provincial budget throughout the month of June 2019. Participation options include:

* speaking with the committee in person or via teleconference at one of 15 public hearings;

* providing a written, audio, or video submission; and

* filling out an online survey.

“Every year, British Columbians share their perspectives and ideas for addressing a broad range of priorities,” says Bob D’Eith, committee chair. “This input is highly informative and provides valuable context for the committee when determining recommendations for the next provincial budget.”

This is the first time that the annual budget consultation process has kicked off in June, instead of September. The change will allow more time for review of the results of the consultation.

Details on how to participate, including registering for a public hearing, are available on the committee’s website at https://bcleg.ca/FGSbudget. The 2020 Budget consultation paper can be read at www.gov.bc.ca/budgetconsultations.

The consultation will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019. The committee intends to release its report with recommendations for the next provincial budget in late July or early August.



