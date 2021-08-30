Joseph Zabotel went missing fromm his residence on Highway 99 between Cache Creek and Lillooet on Aug. 29. (Photo credit: RCMP)

Public’s help wanted in locating missing man between Cache Creek and Lillooet

Joseph Zabotel was last seen near his residence on Highway 99 on Aug. 29

The Lillooet RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Joseph Zabotel, who went missing from near his residence on Highway 99 between Cache Creek and Lillooet.

Zabotel — who is 75 years old and has dementia — was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 29, around noon. He was wearing a blue checkered shirt and a blue cap with the word “Sylvania” on it.

“We are concerned for Mr. Zabotel’s safety,” says Const. Richard Wright. “He was on foot and was improperly clothed for the cool weather.”

Anyone with information about Zabotel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lillooet RCMP at (250) 256-4244.


