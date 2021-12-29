Qualified health workers sought for help at immunization clinics

Nick Lebedoff of the Ashcroft and District Health Care Auxiliary thrift store, which is closed until Jan. 5. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Immunization clinic volunteers

Interior Health is seeking qualified health care workers to provide COVID-19 immunizations and to provide support at immunization clinics throughout the region. Qualified health care providers may include:

· Retired nurses

· Midwives

· Practicing and non-practicing physicians

· Nursing students

· Dentists

· Dental hygienists

· First responders, including paramedics and firefighters

· Pharmacists, Pharmacy Technicians

· Chiropractors

Qualified health care providers residing in the Interior Health region who are interested in helping with the province’s continuing immunization efforts are encouraged to reach out to Interior Health by visiting https://ihimmunizers.myhealthinfo.ca/index.php.

RCMP investigating homicide in 70 Mile

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) has been called to investigate after RCMP were called to 70 Mile House on Boxing Day for a homicide.

Just after 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, frontline officers from Clinton RCMP were called to a residence in the 2600-block of Komori Road, 70 Mile House. When they arrived they discovered a 52-year-old man suffering critical injuries and commenced life-saving efforts. Despite these efforts, the man was pronounced dead later at the scene by BC Ambulance Service personnel.

“One 62-year-old man, who is known to the victim, was arrested and has since been released but has not yet been charged, as the investigation continues. Investigators believe that this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public,” said S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP.

Investigators from the SED MCU will remain in the Clinton area as they continue to investigate. No further information is available at this time.

Fitness facilities closed

As per the recent Provincial Health Order, the fitness centre at the Cache Creek community hall is closed until Jan. 18, 2022, unless the order is changed. All memberships will be paused, so members will not lose any paid membership time.

The fitness room at the Clinton village office is also closed until further notice.

Use of Merv’s Gym at the Ashcroft HUB is suspended, as are all group fitness classes. This new order is in effect thru Jan. 18. Anyone with a pre-paid gym membership will receive a credit for the days that Merv’s Gym is unavailable. If you are registered with the auto-payment plan and wish to cancel future renewals, please contact the HUB office anytime from Jan. 4 onward.

Thrift stores

The Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store in Ashcroft will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 5. The store is still able to receive donations, and requests that they are clean, in working order, and are bagged or boxed up.

The Second Time Around store in Ashcroft will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31. It reopens on Friday, Jan. 7. Because of limited space, the volunteers at the store are asking all their supporters to help out by holding on to any donations until the week of Jan. 3.

Movie or game night at the Paramount

Is there a favourite film you’ve always wanted to see on the big screen? Is there a game you’d like to play in a fantastic setting? The Kamloops Film Society is still offering private bookings of the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops, where you can have the theatre to yourselves for a date night or a family movie/game night.

A two-person package is $150 and includes 2.5 hours of theatre time, two large bags of popcorn, two bottled drinks, and a large bag of candy; a six-person package is $225, and includes six small bags of popcorn, six bottled drinks, and six small candies. Upgrades and additions — including added time and extra food/drinks — are available.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3qlqONr.

Red Cross taking over Emergency Support Services

The Canadian Red Cross is now providing continued Emergency Support Services (ESS) to evacuees impacted by the recent floods and extreme weather in British Columbia.

To ensure a smooth transition, staff from the Red Cross have been contacting people currently receiving support to confirm ongoing needs. People who have not yet been contacted should call the Red Cross (toll-free) at 1-800-863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. (Pacific time) or visit the closest Red Cross Reception Centre. Locations are listed online at www.redcross.ca/2021bcfloods.

The Province has also teamed with the Canadian Red Cross to provide $2,000 to help people whose primary residences have been placed on evacuation orders due to flooding. The funds are to help them meet immediate needs associated with being evacuated. This financial assistance is in addition to, and will not affect eligibility for, ESS.

Pedestrian safety

Did you know that nearly half of all pedestrian fatalities occur between October and January, as the weather changes and daylight hours decrease? Pedestrians are among the most vulnerable road users when a crash occurs, with more than three-quarters of crashes involving pedestrians occurring at intersections.

Drivers should take extra time to scan for pedestrians near transit stops and before turning at intersections, avoid distractions, and be ready to yield. Expect the unexpected, even mid-block, as pedestrians might not be crossing within a crosswalk.

Pedestrians can help stay safe by making eye contact with drivers, watching for drivers turning left or right at intersections, and using designated crosswalks. Remove your headphones and take a break from your phone, and be as reflective as possible to make it easier for drivers to see you in wet weather, at dusk, and at night.

Wear reflective clothing or a high-vis vest, use reflective disks, and if you’re walking the dog, make sure Fido can be seen as well.



