Questionnaire only: Jati Sidhu – Liberal candidate in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

Jati Sidhu is the Liberal candidate in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

Jati Sidhu, the Liberal candidate in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, failed to meet four separate interview commitments with The News this week.

Sidhu did responded to a written questionnaire about his priorities and suitability for office. Find it below.

For information on the boundary of the major local ridings, and information on other local candidates, click here.

You can view video interviews with other candidates here.

1. Why are you personally running to be a member of Parliament?

As the sitting Member of Parliament, I am running for re-election to continue to support middle class Canadian families and seniors. I was proudest of my votes to establish the Canada Child Benefit, cut taxes for middle class families and increase funding for seniors. I want to return to Parliament to bring in a National Pharmacare program, increase the OAS by 10% for seniors over the age of 74, increase the CPP Survivors Benefit by 25% and continue to work towards combating climate change.

2. What skills and attributes do you have that would make you a good elected representative for your constituents?

The knowledge and skills I have gained as a successful farmer and homebuilder were indispensable in preparing me for my first term. I have a long history of business and volunteerism in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon having lived in and contributed to this region for 45 years.

3. What are the two biggest issues for your constituents in Abbotsford and how will you and/or your party address them?

The biggest issues are to ensure the continued financial well-being of families and seniors. We will ensure middle class Canadians pay no taxes on the first $15,000 of annual income and we will create more than 250,000 new before and after school child care spaces.

To find affordable places for people to live we will proceed with the $55 billion National Housing Strategy and the Canada Housing Benefit to help with high rental costs. Infrastructure projects including housing are equally important. I support the expansion of the Trans-Canada Highway 1 from Langley to Abbotsford.

