Questions and answers with Ashcroft councillor candidate Doreen Lambert

Doreen Lambert is one of the Ashcroft councillor candidates.

1) Tell us a bit about yourself (i.e. background, previous experience in local government). I first came to Ashcroft 50-plus years ago in the late 1960s, and even though I haven’t always been blessed to reside here it has always been home and always will be. I have been back in Ashcroft for approximately 15 years. People have got to know me from when I worked at the Jade Shop in Cache Creek, Safety Mart in Ashcroft, and from my previous time on Ashcroft council.

I decided to run for council in this election because I was concerned that there were not enough people stepping up to have an election. I firmly believe that council members should be elected and not be acclaimed or appointed. The people should have a choice of who they want, or don’t want, on council; they deserve the chance to vote.

2) What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? I think that the lack of housing is a huge ongoing issue. I would like to see more housing for seniors and people who have disabilities, and that would free up the larger family homes for the younger families. If we had more housing perhaps we would be able to attract much-needed doctors, nurses, and paramedics. I know that this has been worked on by previous councils and it is a slow process. Hopefully the drainage issue in North Ashcroft will be rectified and that area will be suitable for housing.

3) What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? It is my thought that until we have more housing we can’t really have much more development unless we have some place for the employees and their families to live.

4) If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? As I stated earlier I have been on council before. I was elected in 2013 and re-elected in 2015, so I have experience with how council works. After speaking with various citizens I have decided not to knock on doors to campaign, because since COVID some people are not comfortable with someone they may not know coming to their door. If you have concerns, ideas, or solutions please phone me at (250) 457-3934. If I don’t answer please leave a message and I will get back to you, and we can chat on the phone or meet for a coffee.

