Questions and answers with Ashcroft councillor candidate Jessica Clement

Five candidates are vying for four councillor positions in Ashcroft, and the Journal sent the same questions to all five candidates, asking for their replies.

Jessica Clement is one of the Ashcroft councillor candidates.

1) Tell us a bit about yourself (i.e. background, previous experience in local government). I’ve been an active member of the community for the last 15 years. I was the president of the Ashcroft Fall Fair for 10 years. Being part of a large event like the Fall Fair has strengthened my ability to work with various personalities and levels of pressure. I am the President of Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society, serving in that role on and off for the last 15 year and managing a group of people all working on bringing different aspects of the arts to Ashcroft. I was a member of the following Village of Ashcroft working groups/committees: Dog Park, Bylaw Review, Economic Development and Tourism. Through my work as broadcaster of council meetings, I’m familiar with the goings-on of council over the past two years.

2) What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? The biggest issues facing Ashcroft are health care and affordable housing. As a member of council, I can use my voice to advocate to higher levels of government about the needs of our community. By implementing new policies, bylaws, and community goals, council can shape the future of Ashcroft. This cannot be done without the input of community members. Consultations, open houses, and involvement of the community is paramount in ensuring the continued success of our community.

3) What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? I want to create a community that I want to stay in, one that is vibrant and meets the needs of the residents living in it. I have always served this community, and hope to take that willingness to serve to the next level by being on council. I believe that communication is vital in shaping what is happening within the community. A two-way conversation is the only way to be truly successful. A council works for the people, and without input from community members on key issues it cannot be successful.

4) If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? As a young working person, raising a daughter, I offer a youthful perspective on the challenges that face our community. My experience on a variety of boards has allowed me to work collaboratively with a wide variety of people.

