Ashcroft councillor candidate Jessica Clement. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Ashcroft councillor candidate Jessica Clement. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Questions and answers with Ashcroft councillor candidate Jessica Clement

‘I offer a youthful perspective on the challenges that face our community’

Five candidates are vying for four councillor positions in Ashcroft, and the Journal sent the same questions to all five candidates, asking for their replies.

Jessica Clement is one of the Ashcroft councillor candidates.

1) Tell us a bit about yourself (i.e. background, previous experience in local government). I’ve been an active member of the community for the last 15 years. I was the president of the Ashcroft Fall Fair for 10 years. Being part of a large event like the Fall Fair has strengthened my ability to work with various personalities and levels of pressure. I am the President of Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society, serving in that role on and off for the last 15 year and managing a group of people all working on bringing different aspects of the arts to Ashcroft. I was a member of the following Village of Ashcroft working groups/committees: Dog Park, Bylaw Review, Economic Development and Tourism. Through my work as broadcaster of council meetings, I’m familiar with the goings-on of council over the past two years.

2) What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? The biggest issues facing Ashcroft are health care and affordable housing. As a member of council, I can use my voice to advocate to higher levels of government about the needs of our community. By implementing new policies, bylaws, and community goals, council can shape the future of Ashcroft. This cannot be done without the input of community members. Consultations, open houses, and involvement of the community is paramount in ensuring the continued success of our community.

3) What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? I want to create a community that I want to stay in, one that is vibrant and meets the needs of the residents living in it. I have always served this community, and hope to take that willingness to serve to the next level by being on council. I believe that communication is vital in shaping what is happening within the community. A two-way conversation is the only way to be truly successful. A council works for the people, and without input from community members on key issues it cannot be successful.

4) If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? As a young working person, raising a daughter, I offer a youthful perspective on the challenges that face our community. My experience on a variety of boards has allowed me to work collaboratively with a wide variety of people.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15, with an advance voting day on Wednesday, Oct. 5 (both days at the Ashcroft Community Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.). All resident electors and non-resident property electors are eligible to vote by mail; mail ballot packages can be requested online until Oct. 7, and can be picked up in-person at the village office until Oct. 13. For more information go to https://bit.ly/3ffgLrh.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftBC Election 2022BC municipal election

Previous story
‘So much work to do’ to continue healing for North Okanagan residential school survivor
Next story
Questions and answers with Lytton councillor candidate Jennifer Thoss

Just Posted

A new Urgent and Primary Care Centre, which will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., has opened at the Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Care Centre site. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
Ashcroft Urgent and Primary Care Centre now open seven days a week

The Ashcroft ambulance station is receiving four more full-time paramedics. (Photo credit: Journal files)
More full-time positions created at Ashcroft ambulance station

Voting sign in Ashcroft, May 2017. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
All-candidates’ forums coming up in several local communities

Project partners and supporters turned out for the “That’s a Wrap!” celebration at the 1926 Alexandra Bridge in the traditional territory of the Spuzzum First Nation. (from l) Brent Ballingall (CN); Kristine Pérez de León (Hope Mountain Centre); Roberta Webster (Rivershed Society); Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart; Fraser Valley Regional District Electoral Area ‘B’ Representative Dennis Adamson; Justine Nelson (Rivershed Society); Spuzzum First Nation Chief James Hobart; Byron Spinks (NPTGS); Don Hauka (NPTGS); Liam Hall (Heritage Masonry); Craig Schaper (Associated Engineering). (Photo credit: NPTGS)
New Pathways to Gold Society promoting our unique heritage