Questions and answers with Ashcroft councillor candidate Jonah Anstett

Five candidates are vying for four councillor positions in Ashcroft, and the Journal sent the same questions to all five candidates, asking for their replies.

Jonah Anstett is one of the Ashcroft councillor candidates.

1) Tell us a bit about yourself (i.e. background, previous experience in local government). Born and raised in Ashcroft. Completing my first term on council and seeking re-election. I have a strong background in public safety. I currently serve as Deputy Fire Chief for Ashcroft Fire Rescue, and have just completed my 20th year of service with AFR.

2) What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? Housing is a major issue our area faces. More meetings between partners and stakeholders to find out what is stopping the process of getting things done here in Ashcroft. Working more collaboratively with local First Nations and community stakeholders.

3) What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? Housing would be a great start, to allow people a place to live and call Ashcroft home. Unfortunately, housing is not just an Ashcroft issue. Would like to see the potential of a new hotel in Ashcroft. The feasibility study that was completed shows our area could use another facility. As for steps to get there: continued support and advocacy for developers to help us achieve the end results.

4) If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? If elected I will continue to serve the citizens of Ashcroft, just like I have done the last term, by being available to listen to concerns and comments that anyone has. I’m always available to hear from the citizens of Ashcroft. I might not always have the answers you seek, but I will do my best to make sure everyone is satisfied with what they need.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15, with an advance voting day on Wednesday, Oct. 5 (both days at the Ashcroft Community Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.). All resident electors and non-resident property electors are eligible to vote by mail; mail ballot packages can be requested online until Oct. 7, and can be picked up in-person at the village office until Oct. 13. For more information go to https://bit.ly/3ffgLrh.



