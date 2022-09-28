Questions and answers with Ashcroft councillor candidate Jonah Anstett

1) Born and raised in Ashcroft. Completing my first term on council and seeking re-election. I have a strong background in public safety. I currently serve as Deputy Fire Chief for Ashcroft Fire Rescue, and have just completed my 20th year of service with AFR.
2) Housing is a major issue our area faces. More meetings between partners and stakeholders to find out what is stopping the process of getting things done here in Ashcroft. Working more collaboratively with local First Nations and community stakeholders.
3) Housing would be a great start, to allow people a place to live and call Ashcroft home. Unfortunately, housing is not just an Ashcroft issue. Would like to see the potential of a new hotel in Ashcroft. The feasibility study that was completed shows our area could use another facility. As for steps to get there: continued support and advocacy for developers to help us achieve the end results.
4) If elected I will continue to serve the citizens of Ashcroft, just like I have done the last term, by being available to listen to concerns and comments that anyone has. I’m always available to hear from the citizens of Ashcroft. I might not always have the answers you seek, but I will do my best to make sure everyone is satisfied with what they need.
