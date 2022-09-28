Questions and answers with Ashcroft councillor candidate Joris Ekering

Five candidates are vying for four councillor positions in Ashcroft, and the Journal sent the same questions to all five candidates, asking for their replies.

Joris Ekering is one of the Ashcroft councillor candidates.

1) Tell us a bit about yourself (i.e. background, previous experience in local government). While I have not been involved in local government in an elected position, I have always been active in community affairs. As an individual or as a member of the Rotary Club I have volunteered for just about anything happening in town: parades, Fall Fair, theatre, concerts, and more. My wish for a vibrant, livable community is now culminating in an attempt to direct local issues in a more official position.

2) What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? It is quite clear that the world is losing its fight against “global warming”. Therefore, I feel our efforts should be in the realm of “climate adaptation”.

3) What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? We need more shade trees along sidewalks. We need a firebreak around town to protect us. We need to be pro-active about extreme weather events we know we can expect.

4) If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? As a local business owner, an electrical contractor until retirement, now owner of a small art and artisan gallery, I feel the pulse of the community.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15, with an advance voting day on Wednesday, Oct. 5 (both days at the Ashcroft Community Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.). All resident electors and non-resident property electors are eligible to vote by mail; mail ballot packages can be requested online until Oct. 7, and can be picked up in-person at the village office until Oct. 13. For more information go to https://bit.ly/3ffgLrh.



editorial@accjournal.ca

AshcroftBC Election 2022BC municipal election