Questions and answers with Ashcroft councillor candidate Joris Ekering

1) While I have not been involved in local government in an elected position, I have always been active in community affairs. As an individual or as a member of the Rotary Club I have volunteered for just about anything happening in town: parades, Fall Fair, theatre, concerts, and more. My wish for a vibrant, livable community is now culminating in an attempt to direct local issues in a more official position.
2) It is quite clear that the world is losing its fight against “global warming”. Therefore, I feel our efforts should be in the realm of “climate adaptation”.
3) We need more shade trees along sidewalks. We need a firebreak around town to protect us. We need to be pro-active about extreme weather events we know we can expect.
4) As a local business owner, an electrical contractor until retirement, now owner of a small art and artisan gallery, I feel the pulse of the community.
