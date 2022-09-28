Ashcroft councillor candidate Nadine Davenport. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Ashcroft councillor candidate Nadine Davenport. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Questions and answers with Ashcroft councillor candidate Nadine Davenport

‘I look forward to continuing the work I have been part of’

Five candidates are vying for four councillor positions in Ashcroft, and the Journal sent the same questions to all five candidates, asking for their replies.

Nadine Davenport is one of the Ashcroft councillor candidates.

1) Tell us a bit about yourself (i.e. background, previous experience in local government). I moved to Ashcroft from the Lower Mainland 14 years ago. I have served as a councillor for the Village of Ashcroft for one term. I own and operate UniTea Café, which has been operating in downtown Ashcroft for nine years. Prior to opening my own business, I was supervisor at the Ashcroft Pool for five years. I’m also a singer, songwriter, and live music event producer, and a founding member of Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society. I attended Capilano University, took the Arts and Entertainment Management program, and worked for Tourism Vancouver.

2) What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? If elected, this will be my second term on council, and I look forward to continuing the work I have been part of by celebrating and uplifting Ashcroft’s arts and recreation sector and furthering Ashcroft’s economic growth and tourism. I feel I can scout out opportunities that Ashcroft can possibly adopt to help tourism. Community fundraising is what I would like to concentrate on this next term, such as the “100WhoCareAshcroft”’ citizen-based crowdfunding group. On my bucket list is to help economic resiliency for our small businesses by re-establishing our Chamber of Commerce.

3) What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? Housing and economic development are key and go hand-in-hand. Attracting the right kind of business or industry will improve our tax base. We need a place for folks to live, and housing is the most crucial ingredient in Ashcroft’s growth in the next five years. If you can’t build out, build up, so we could start by looking at changing zoning and creating discussions with land/property owners for smaller apartment dwelling opportunities downtown. Other critical issues are affordable housing, a healthy environment, accessible health care, wildfire prevention and emergency planning, food security, continuing with/examining closer reconciliation with First Nations, and many other issues important to you and your families.

4) I would encourage development of new innovative businesses and new recreation opportunities, which are both so important for our growth and sustainability. I will push forward at the table for the right balance of economic, smart asset management, environmental, and social issues that we all care about; creating/implementing mutually beneficial projects with our small neighbouring communities, including First Nations; and collaborating, sharing resources, more joint funding opportunities, and thriving as a region, not just as separate communities. I am excited to continue to take on these challenges for the Village of Ashcroft.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15, with an advance voting day on Wednesday, Oct. 5 (both days at the Ashcroft Community Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.). All resident electors and non-resident property electors are eligible to vote by mail; mail ballot packages can be requested online until Oct. 7, and can be picked up in-person at the village office until Oct. 13. For more information go to https://bit.ly/3ffgLrh.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftBC Election 2022BC municipal election

Previous story
‘So much work to do’ to continue healing for North Okanagan residential school survivor
Next story
Questions and answers with Lytton councillor candidate Jennifer Thoss

Just Posted

A new Urgent and Primary Care Centre, which will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., has opened at the Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Care Centre site. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
Ashcroft Urgent and Primary Care Centre now open seven days a week

The Ashcroft ambulance station is receiving four more full-time paramedics. (Photo credit: Journal files)
More full-time positions created at Ashcroft ambulance station

Voting sign in Ashcroft, May 2017. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
All-candidates’ forums coming up in several local communities

Project partners and supporters turned out for the “That’s a Wrap!” celebration at the 1926 Alexandra Bridge in the traditional territory of the Spuzzum First Nation. (from l) Brent Ballingall (CN); Kristine Pérez de León (Hope Mountain Centre); Roberta Webster (Rivershed Society); Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart; Fraser Valley Regional District Electoral Area ‘B’ Representative Dennis Adamson; Justine Nelson (Rivershed Society); Spuzzum First Nation Chief James Hobart; Byron Spinks (NPTGS); Don Hauka (NPTGS); Liam Hall (Heritage Masonry); Craig Schaper (Associated Engineering). (Photo credit: NPTGS)
New Pathways to Gold Society promoting our unique heritage