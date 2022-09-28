Questions and answers with Ashcroft councillor candidate Nadine Davenport

Five candidates are vying for four councillor positions in Ashcroft, and the Journal sent the same questions to all five candidates, asking for their replies.

Nadine Davenport is one of the Ashcroft councillor candidates.

1) Tell us a bit about yourself (i.e. background, previous experience in local government). I moved to Ashcroft from the Lower Mainland 14 years ago. I have served as a councillor for the Village of Ashcroft for one term. I own and operate UniTea Café, which has been operating in downtown Ashcroft for nine years. Prior to opening my own business, I was supervisor at the Ashcroft Pool for five years. I’m also a singer, songwriter, and live music event producer, and a founding member of Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society. I attended Capilano University, took the Arts and Entertainment Management program, and worked for Tourism Vancouver.

2) What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? If elected, this will be my second term on council, and I look forward to continuing the work I have been part of by celebrating and uplifting Ashcroft’s arts and recreation sector and furthering Ashcroft’s economic growth and tourism. I feel I can scout out opportunities that Ashcroft can possibly adopt to help tourism. Community fundraising is what I would like to concentrate on this next term, such as the “100WhoCareAshcroft”’ citizen-based crowdfunding group. On my bucket list is to help economic resiliency for our small businesses by re-establishing our Chamber of Commerce.

3) What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? Housing and economic development are key and go hand-in-hand. Attracting the right kind of business or industry will improve our tax base. We need a place for folks to live, and housing is the most crucial ingredient in Ashcroft’s growth in the next five years. If you can’t build out, build up, so we could start by looking at changing zoning and creating discussions with land/property owners for smaller apartment dwelling opportunities downtown. Other critical issues are affordable housing, a healthy environment, accessible health care, wildfire prevention and emergency planning, food security, continuing with/examining closer reconciliation with First Nations, and many other issues important to you and your families.

4) I would encourage development of new innovative businesses and new recreation opportunities, which are both so important for our growth and sustainability. I will push forward at the table for the right balance of economic, smart asset management, environmental, and social issues that we all care about; creating/implementing mutually beneficial projects with our small neighbouring communities, including First Nations; and collaborating, sharing resources, more joint funding opportunities, and thriving as a region, not just as separate communities. I am excited to continue to take on these challenges for the Village of Ashcroft.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15, with an advance voting day on Wednesday, Oct. 5 (both days at the Ashcroft Community Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.). All resident electors and non-resident property electors are eligible to vote by mail; mail ballot packages can be requested online until Oct. 7, and can be picked up in-person at the village office until Oct. 13. For more information go to https://bit.ly/3ffgLrh.



