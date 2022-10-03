Questions and answers with Cache Creek councillor candidate Kelly Debert

‘Ability to work with others’

Cache Creek councillor candidate Kelly Debert. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Cache Creek councillor candidate Kelly Debert. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Six candidates are vying for four councillor positions in Cache Creek, and the Journal sent the same questions to all six candidates, asking for their replies.

Kelly Debert is one of the Cache Creek councillor candidates.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself (i.e. background, previous experience in local government). Raised in Cache Creek since 1965-66. My wife and I have raised our children here. Worked in the construction industry for 35 years in various positions from labour, equipment operator, and trainer to supervisor.

2. What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? Pool and water park. Look at costs of both and what it will take to make it work. There has also been a recent newsletter on an indoor pool possibility.

3. What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? Commercial businesses. Be approachable, work with council and interested companies to determine whether it would be a good fit for all parties.

4. If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? Looking and planning ahead but able to adjust to immediate needs as well, and the ability to work with others.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cache Creek Community Hall. There will be advance voting in Cache Creek on Oct. 5, 11, 12, and 13 (at the Cache Creek village office; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 5, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 11-13) and Oct. 7 (at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Site, 3 to 4 p.m.). For more information, go to https://cachecreek.ca/elections-2022.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Election 2022BC municipal electionCache Creek

Previous story
‘Highly intoxicated’ teenagers in Campbell River incite brawls with city’s downtown homeless: RCMP
Next story
Questions and answers with Cache Creek mayoral candidate Wendy Coomber

Just Posted

A search is underway in the Chilcotin for a woman last seen Friday (Sept. 30) heading out hunting south of Alexis Creek. If anyone has seen her, they are asked to contact the Alexis Creek RCMP. (Photo submitted)
UPDATE: Missing hunter in Chilcotin found safe

Casey Myers, the father of Surrance Myers, receives support from community members during a candlelight vigil outside the Williams Lake RCMP detachment Sunday evening (Oct. 2). Casey said he was notified Saturday evening that his son died in police cells. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Family looks for answers into death of young Indigenous man in Williams Lake RCMP cells

First responders working on an overdose victim in Penticton in September, 2022. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Interior Health advising drug testing after recent overdoses

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Tyler MacGregor has been doing day surgeries at Cariboo Memorial Hospital as part of a visiting specialists program within Interior Health . (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Casual Country)
CASUAL COUNTRY 2022: Connection with Chilcotin attracts Kamloops orthopedic surgeon