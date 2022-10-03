Questions and answers with Cache Creek councillor candidate Kelly Debert

Six candidates are vying for four councillor positions in Cache Creek, and the Journal sent the same questions to all six candidates, asking for their replies.

Kelly Debert is one of the Cache Creek councillor candidates.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself (i.e. background, previous experience in local government). Raised in Cache Creek since 1965-66. My wife and I have raised our children here. Worked in the construction industry for 35 years in various positions from labour, equipment operator, and trainer to supervisor.

2. What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? Pool and water park. Look at costs of both and what it will take to make it work. There has also been a recent newsletter on an indoor pool possibility.

3. What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? Commercial businesses. Be approachable, work with council and interested companies to determine whether it would be a good fit for all parties.

4. If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? Looking and planning ahead but able to adjust to immediate needs as well, and the ability to work with others.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cache Creek Community Hall. There will be advance voting in Cache Creek on Oct. 5, 11, 12, and 13 (at the Cache Creek village office; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 5, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 11-13) and Oct. 7 (at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Site, 3 to 4 p.m.). For more information, go to https://cachecreek.ca/elections-2022.



