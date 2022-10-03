Questions and answers with Cache Creek councillor candidate Kelly Debert

1. Raised in Cache Creek since 1965-66. My wife and I have raised our children here. Worked in the construction industry for 35 years in various positions from labour, equipment operator, and trainer to supervisor.
2. Pool and water park. Look at costs of both and what it will take to make it work. There has also been a recent newsletter on an indoor pool possibility.
3. Commercial businesses. Be approachable, work with council and interested companies to determine whether it would be a good fit for all parties.
4. Looking and planning ahead but able to adjust to immediate needs as well, and the ability to work with others.
editorial@accjournal.ca
