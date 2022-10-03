Questions and answers with Cache Creek mayoral candidate Wendy Coomber

Four candidates are vying for the mayor’s chair in Cache Creek, and the Journal sent the same questions to all four candidates, asking for their replies.

Wendy Coomber is one of the Cache Creek mayoral candidates.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself (i.e. background, previous experience in local government). Cache Creek has been my home for 20 years. I retired from the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal in 2016 after a 40-year career in newspapers, and was elected to council in 2016 and then again in 2018. I learned through watching many municipal councils over the years that good politicians are rooted in their communities, are constantly in contact with the residents for their views, work hard to create economic opportunities, and provide comfort and stability with good governance and respectful leadership.

2. What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? There are so many issues, all tied to each other: the lack of rental housing, businesses closing, public safety, fading health care services, unsightly buildings and empty lots downtown, a lack of regular activities for young and old, aging sewer and water lines, a declining tax base (aka “population”), and, of course, how we use the money we have to strike a balance between what we want and what we need.

Most of all, however, there is a lack of consultation between council and the public. I plan to address this through quarterly town hall meetings, frequent surveys on current topics, regular updates from the mayor’s office, and a standing invitation to everyone to talk to me about your issues so that we can work them out together.

3. What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? Both housing and business development are welcome and needed. Lack of affordable housing is hindering local businesses from attracting workers, and forcing seniors who want to downsize to move out of our community. Housing is key to local economic development. We need it to grow in order to increase our tax base so that we can provide more services while keeping our taxes low, but we can’t grow without jobs, and we can’t create jobs without rental housing for the workers. Attracting developers is one way, but we can also rezone for multi-family dwellings, encourage secondary suites in existing houses, and look into alternate housing such as “tiny homes” and RVs.

4. If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? I bring to the table a fierce dedication to democracy and collaboration, experience as both an elected official and someone who holds elected officials accountable to the public, and a long-time volunteer in Cache Creek, dating back to 2002 when I first moved here. This is my home and I love it. I want to see it thrive for everyone.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cache Creek Community Hall. There will be advance voting in Cache Creek on Oct. 5, 11, 12, and 13 (at the Cache Creek village office; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 5, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 11-13) and Oct. 7 (at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Site, 3 to 4 p.m.). For more information, go to https://cachecreek.ca/elections-2022.



