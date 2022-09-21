Questions and answers with Cache Creek school trustee candidate Carmen Ranta

Six of the seven areas in School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) have only one candidate for school trustee, meaning the only race will be in Area “D”, which covers Cache Creek and surrounding area, where two people are running.

Carmen Ranta is one of the two candidates for school trustee in Area “D”.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself (i.e. background, previous experience in local government/as a school trustee): Our students deserve the best schools, passionate educators, great programs and resources in safe, caring schools, with leaders who care deeply about each student. I am known for my heart for students and learning and for my ability to make continuous change and improvement happen.

My education and training supports trustee work, including two degrees from the University of Alberta, Leadership and Conflict Resolution training from JIBC, and training in reconciliation. I value also the experience of raising our four children in Cache Creek with my husband John. I worked in local schools as a teacher on call prior to becoming a trustee. I have experience as Board Chair and regional BCSTA President. I devote full time to the job of school trustee, which I have done for five terms. I believe we are on a good path together.

2. What do you see as the number one issue facing Area “D” of SD74, and how would you tackle it? The most important issue for our area is that Cache Creek Elementary School is not considered for closure. Schools are the heart of communities. Families and students love their experience at Cache Creek Elementary School. I work hard to prevent closure of our school. District level financial management is excellent, graduation rates are improving, and the district must remain well managed. It is long-term work, including lobbying provincial government for funding. Trustees are the key.

3. What do you see as the number one issue facing SD74 as a whole, and how would you tackle it? In my opinion, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the top issue facing SD74 at this time. Student mental health, learning, and sense of connection with schools are impacted. We are grateful to our staff who have worked tirelessly to provide student needs through this challenging time. We are bringing in more supports, training, programs, and services for students and staff across the district to help.

4. What would you bring to the table as a school trustee for SD74 that would benefit Area “D”, and/or SD74 as a whole? I have a huge heart for students, families, and proven leadership as trustee including communication skills, education, dedication, and a powerful voice. I work and volunteer with many local organizations, including First Peoples Education Council, Cache Creek Basketball Club, Desert Bells Handbell Choir, and in the summer I am a fitness and swim instructor.

I am proud of our many excellent programs, including the free lunch program for all students. I connect with students, families, and caregivers often. Help me continue to work hard to ensure that our area’s voice is strong at local, regional, and provincial meetings. Please vote Carmen Ranta for trustee in this election so that we continue to get extra funding and grants to support students.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15, with advance voting days in Cache Creek on Oct. 5, 11, 12, and 13 (at the Cache Creek village office) and Oct. 7 (at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Site). For more information, go to https://cachecreek.ca/elections-2022.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Election 2022Cache Creek