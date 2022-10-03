Questions and answers with Clinton councillor candidate Bernice Weihs-Anderson

1) I am a retired nurse and health care instructor, and bought a small acreage here in 2010. I am involved with a few volunteer organizations: Clinton Fire Rescue, the Clinton Sportsman Association, the Clinton and Area Supported Housing Society, our delightful museum, and the Art and Culture Society. My husband and I have an organic hobby farm from which we sell products at the Clinton Sunday market.
2) The biggest issues of our community are those typical of most small rural towns and are inter-related: the need for local services so residents are not forced to relocate to larger centres. These include medical care, sustainable employment, and affordable housing. As a council member, it is imperative to listen to and support the constituent’s ideas.
3) Citizens advocated for 10 years and now have a completed supported housing complex in Clinton, but the decade it took to accomplish (fast for such projects, but long in individual lives) means that residents’ medical needs have increased exponentially and urgently need to be addressed. Lobbying for these needs is a priority.
4) I have lived and worked in different countries and can bring different ideas to the table. Council members must be able to work together and be respectful of the differing opinions as they are what democracy is about, and Clinton has people demonstrating this. I invite everyone to participate in their community and share their skills and ideas.
