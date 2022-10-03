Clinton councillor candidate Bernice Weihs-Anderson. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Clinton councillor candidate Bernice Weihs-Anderson. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Questions and answers with Clinton councillor candidate Bernice Weihs-Anderson

‘I can bring different ideas to the table’

Eight candidates are vying for four councillor positions in Clinton, and the 100 Mile Free Press sent the same questions to all eight candidates, asking for their replies.

Bernice Weihs-Anderson is one of the Clinton councillor candidates.

1) Who are you and what do you do for a living in the community? I am a retired nurse and health care instructor, and bought a small acreage here in 2010. I am involved with a few volunteer organizations: Clinton Fire Rescue, the Clinton Sportsman Association, the Clinton and Area Supported Housing Society, our delightful museum, and the Art and Culture Society. My husband and I have an organic hobby farm from which we sell products at the Clinton Sunday market.

2) What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? The biggest issues of our community are those typical of most small rural towns and are inter-related: the need for local services so residents are not forced to relocate to larger centres. These include medical care, sustainable employment, and affordable housing. As a council member, it is imperative to listen to and support the constituent’s ideas.

3) What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? Citizens advocated for 10 years and now have a completed supported housing complex in Clinton, but the decade it took to accomplish (fast for such projects, but long in individual lives) means that residents’ medical needs have increased exponentially and urgently need to be addressed. Lobbying for these needs is a priority.

4) If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? I have lived and worked in different countries and can bring different ideas to the table. Council members must be able to work together and be respectful of the differing opinions as they are what democracy is about, and Clinton has people demonstrating this. I invite everyone to participate in their community and share their skills and ideas.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15 (Clinton Memorial Hall, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.), with an advance voting day on Wednesday, Oct. 5 (Clinton village office, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.).


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Election 2022BC municipal electionClinton

Previous story
‘Highly intoxicated’ teenagers in Campbell River incite brawls with city’s downtown homeless: RCMP
Next story
Questions and answers with Cache Creek mayoral candidate Wendy Coomber

Just Posted

A search is underway in the Chilcotin for a woman last seen Friday (Sept. 30) heading out hunting south of Alexis Creek. If anyone has seen her, they are asked to contact the Alexis Creek RCMP. (Photo submitted)
UPDATE: Missing hunter in Chilcotin found safe

Casey Myers, the father of Surrance Myers, receives support from community members during a candlelight vigil outside the Williams Lake RCMP detachment Sunday evening (Oct. 2). Casey said he was notified Saturday evening that his son died in police cells. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Family looks for answers into death of young Indigenous man in Williams Lake RCMP cells

First responders working on an overdose victim in Penticton in September, 2022. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Interior Health advising drug testing after recent overdoses

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Tyler MacGregor has been doing day surgeries at Cariboo Memorial Hospital as part of a visiting specialists program within Interior Health . (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Casual Country)
CASUAL COUNTRY 2022: Connection with Chilcotin attracts Kamloops orthopedic surgeon