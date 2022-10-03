Questions and answers with Clinton councillor candidate Bernice Weihs-Anderson

Eight candidates are vying for four councillor positions in Clinton, and the 100 Mile Free Press sent the same questions to all eight candidates, asking for their replies.

Bernice Weihs-Anderson is one of the Clinton councillor candidates.

1) Who are you and what do you do for a living in the community? I am a retired nurse and health care instructor, and bought a small acreage here in 2010. I am involved with a few volunteer organizations: Clinton Fire Rescue, the Clinton Sportsman Association, the Clinton and Area Supported Housing Society, our delightful museum, and the Art and Culture Society. My husband and I have an organic hobby farm from which we sell products at the Clinton Sunday market.

2) What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? The biggest issues of our community are those typical of most small rural towns and are inter-related: the need for local services so residents are not forced to relocate to larger centres. These include medical care, sustainable employment, and affordable housing. As a council member, it is imperative to listen to and support the constituent’s ideas.

3) What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? Citizens advocated for 10 years and now have a completed supported housing complex in Clinton, but the decade it took to accomplish (fast for such projects, but long in individual lives) means that residents’ medical needs have increased exponentially and urgently need to be addressed. Lobbying for these needs is a priority.

4) If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? I have lived and worked in different countries and can bring different ideas to the table. Council members must be able to work together and be respectful of the differing opinions as they are what democracy is about, and Clinton has people demonstrating this. I invite everyone to participate in their community and share their skills and ideas.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15 (Clinton Memorial Hall, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.), with an advance voting day on Wednesday, Oct. 5 (Clinton village office, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.).



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Election 2022BC municipal electionClinton