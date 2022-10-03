Questions and answers with Clinton councillor candidate Darrell Schapansky

1) I have lived in the Village of Clinton along with my wife and our four boys for 26 years, and we have owned property in Clinton for the past 30 years. I have been a businessman in Clinton for 23 years in the general construction industry, primarily involved with the West Fraser Chasm Sawmill as a contractor, as well as having been in the tourism/hospitality industry. I am currently semi-retired.
2) I believe there are several issues the Village of Clinton is facing. I would like to spend some time going door-to-door, as per my plan, to find out what the residents of Clinton are thinking. When I understand more I will do my best to address those issues.
3) As far as development in the Clinton area goes, it would be nice to see a residential subdivision happen. Having said that, there are obvious reasons why this has not happened to date. I am very interested to learn more and maybe there are ways to help it along.
4) I would like to think I have good people skills. I am a good listener and open-minded. I intend to use common sense if nothing else. Having lived in Clinton for 26 years, I feel that I have an understanding of what is going on.
