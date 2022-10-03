Clinton councillor candidate Darrell Schapansky. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Questions and answers with Clinton councillor candidate Darrell Schapansky

‘I am a good listener and open-minded’

Eight candidates are vying for four councillor positions in Clinton, and the 100 Mile Free Press sent the same questions to all eight candidates, asking for their replies.

Darrell Schapansky is one of the Clinton councillor candidates.

1) Who are you and what do you do for a living in the community? I have lived in the Village of Clinton along with my wife and our four boys for 26 years, and we have owned property in Clinton for the past 30 years. I have been a businessman in Clinton for 23 years in the general construction industry, primarily involved with the West Fraser Chasm Sawmill as a contractor, as well as having been in the tourism/hospitality industry. I am currently semi-retired.

2) What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? I believe there are several issues the Village of Clinton is facing. I would like to spend some time going door-to-door, as per my plan, to find out what the residents of Clinton are thinking. When I understand more I will do my best to address those issues.

3) What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? As far as development in the Clinton area goes, it would be nice to see a residential subdivision happen. Having said that, there are obvious reasons why this has not happened to date. I am very interested to learn more and maybe there are ways to help it along.

4) If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? I would like to think I have good people skills. I am a good listener and open-minded. I intend to use common sense if nothing else. Having lived in Clinton for 26 years, I feel that I have an understanding of what is going on.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15 (Clinton Memorial Hall, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.), with an advance voting day on Wednesday, Oct. 5 (Clinton village office, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.).


