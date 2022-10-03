Questions and answers with Clinton councillor candidate David Park

Eight candidates are vying for four councillor positions in Clinton, and the 100 Mile Free Press sent the same questions to all eight candidates, asking for their replies.

David Park is one of the Clinton councillor candidates.

1) Who are you and what do you do for a living in the community? My name is David Arlen Park, owner/operator of the Junction Coffee House in Clinton. I was born and raised in Clinton, live, work, and am now raising my own family here.

2) What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? I would say the combination of the continuing rise in inflation, loss of major industry in the last couple of years, and the recent increases in Clinton house assessment values has put a burden on the resident taxpayer. I think the village needs to continue its working toward developing a village-owned property to increase the number of residential homes. This in turn will create a bigger tax base that will contribute to the annual budget and help slow the need for tax increases. It will also add ratepayers to the existing water/sewer systems, which would help ease the increases to those rates as well.

3) What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? I see so much potential for increased tourism in Clinton and its surrounding area. We are rich in heritage and have close proximity,access to stunning natural areas. I would like to see us develop a tourism strategy that would help harness this potential.

4) If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? I bring the experience of being on council for the last 11 years. My decision-making perspective comes from a person who is a homeowner in this community, a small business owner/operator in this community, and a parent who is raising kids in this community. I’m well-invested in wanting this community to be better.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15 (Clinton Memorial Hall, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.), with an advance voting day on Wednesday, Oct. 5 (Clinton village office, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.).



