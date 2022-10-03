Questions and answers with Clinton councillor candidate Nicholas Kosovic

Eight candidates are vying for four councillor positions in Clinton, and the 100 Mile Free Press sent the same questions to all eight candidates, asking for their replies.

Nicholas Kosovic is one of the Clinton councillor candidates.

1) Who are you and what do you do for a living in the community? My wife and I are originally from Vancouver, and moved here as soon as we graduated from university to start our lives in Clinton. We relocated here recently after touring all around British Columbia over the past few years and deciding that Clinton was the best place to live. My employment during the summer has been at the Clinton Museum, organizing events and managing the summer staff. Now that the school year has started up again, I’m back to mainly tutoring high school and university students online, and I hope to be tutoring some students in town soon as well.

2) What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? The closure of the Chasm Mill has seriously bruised our local economy and the job market. To ensure that our young adults can achieve some upward mobility and financial success here in Clinton, I am proposing proactive investment in the innovative light industry. I am already in talks with investors and industry partners to see how we can make this a reality. If we can establish something like this here, Clinton will have a wider foundation upon which to grow, fulfilling many community needs along the way.

3) What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? In addition to providing jobs for Clinton, the development of our village must focus on preserving the unique spirit of our tightly-knit community, connecting the talents of our young people with the wisdom and skills of our seniors and local professionals. Work experience, apprenticeship, and volunteerism are so crucial for maintaining our amazing village, and facilitating a pipeline for young families, small business owners, and our remaining youth to prosper, and that is my priority. Attracting growth and providing support for these sectors can be achieved through numerous pre-existing grant opportunities that are available to us. This is the crux of my future-focused development plan.

4) If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? Despite my newcomer status, my experience working with our community’s youth, and interviewing our long-time residents, has quickly given me a perspective on the village’s needs. Contributing what I believe is an innovative mindset, along with research skills and technological literacy, I hope to contribute, perhaps, a fresh set of ideas to Clinton’s village council. If I am elected, I promise to maintain my commitment to the community, making my duty as a councillor my central focus and main priority.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15 (Clinton Memorial Hall, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.), with an advance voting day on Wednesday, Oct. 5 (Clinton village office, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.).



